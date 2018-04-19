ITE students mix it up in F&N mocktail challenge

With ultra violet being Pantone's colour of the year for 2018, it is no surprise even drinks are turning purple these days.

That is what Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West student Ng Zi Heng, 17, concocted to edge out nine other finalists at the inaugural F&N Mocktail Challenge held at his school on April 13.

He won $500 in cash.

Organised by ITE College West's School of Hospitality and supported by F&N, the competition offered contestants the opportunity to hone their skills at mixology using F&N's selection of Healthier Choice beverages.

Chosen by a panel of industry experts, Zi Heng's winning drink, Purple Latte, consisted of F&N Fruit Tree Fresh No Sugar Added Blueberry Cranberry, Magnolia Lo-Fat Hi-Cal Milk and F&N Fruit Tree Fresh Wonders Zesty Lime With Organic Chia Seeds, garnished with a raspberry, blueberry and a blue pea flower.

Mr Andy Neo, 18, came in second with his drink Certified Fresh - made with drinks including F&N Fruit Tree Fresh No Sugar Added Apple juice and Magnolia Yuzu Yoghurt Smoothie - and walked away with $300. Jeyward Ng won $100 with his Mango Surprise, which is made with beverages including Magnolia Mango Yoghurt Smoothie and 100Plus.

Zi Heng, a food and beverage operations student, said: "I felt numb standing out there. It is my first time winning a competition like this.

"(On stage), I focused on presenting my best self to the audience and judges. I had a few spills and dropped a few ice cubes... but I moved on quickly to ensure my mistakes looked like a part of the performance."

Zi Heng believes his concoction won due to its attractive appearance and creamy texture.

He said: "Purple Latte came about partly because of my mum. She said the milk and blueberry cranberry juice make a good purplish colour while the foam makes up the latte part of the drink. I added lime to balance out the flavour and to add zest, and I felt it would look better with berries and flowers."

And F&N Foods general manager Jennifer See is a fan.

She told TNP: "It was my favourite, and I am glad it won. Milk is what we should be drinking every day, but how do we enhance the taste? It is about delivering good and tasty nutrition, while being creative.

"We are keen on supporting the students... and we hope this competition will inspire them to excel in their chosen fields.

"This event brings a new dimension to our products because F&N is a trusted brand, and we want to be relevant. I believe this will resonate with our consumers and customers."