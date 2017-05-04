Japanese fare available too

There are a number of Japanese restaurants in the building too:

JAPAN RAIL CAFE

#01-20

Opens 11am to 9pm

Kaisen Avocado Don. PHOTO: JAPAN RAIL CAFE

Opened by East Japan Railway Company (JR East), you can get food, products and even rail passes here. One item to try is the Kaisen Avocado Don.

AZUMA SUSHI

#B1-04/05

Opens 11am to 3pm; 5pm to 10pm

Tel: 6702-7866

Dragon Roll. PHOTO: AZUMA SUSHI

This is the Singapore outpost for the Malaysian chain. The highlight item here is the Dragon Roll.

IMAKATSU

#01-06

Opens 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 9pm

Tel: 6822-7912

Premium Mentaiko Pork Loin Katsu Zen. PHOTO: IMAKATSU

Imakatsu is a tonkatsu specialty restaurant and its Roppongi outlet was awarded Michelin's Bib Gourmand Award in 2015.