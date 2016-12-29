KF Seetoh's best meals of 2016

There are still a few days left in this crazy year of surprises, but we can look back knowing that a good meal is a comforting meal, especially with friends.

So here is a throwback to some of my most memorable meals this year, and I hope your memories of good food comforts you too. I am sure looking forward to outdo this list in 2017.

WONTON MEE

Master Tang Wanton Mee, Kopitown Coffeshop, 10E, Sixth Avenue, Singapore (8am to 4pm, closed on Thursdays)

He is called a "master" because he created this recipe that Crystal Jade restaurant made famous. It's the noodle texture and the roasted sambal chilli he uses, and the wontons are peerless.

PORK SANDWICH

Great Northern Food Hall, Grand Central Terminal, New York City, US (11am to 9pm, daily)

It made its international debut here at the first World Street Food Congress, and now it's taking New York by storm.

It's the quality of pork, greens, the lard hidden inside, and homemade bread that make it a winner.

FISHBALL NOODLE

Soon Wah Fishball Kway Teow Mee, Newton Circus Hawker Centre, 500, Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-69, Singapore (5.30pm to 11.30pm, closed Wednesdays AND Sundays)

Fishball noodle in Singapore (above). PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

A legend that hails back to the original Orchard Carpark Hawkers in the 60s. You want old-school fishball with kway teow accented by winter pickles and a splotch of lard? This is as good as it gets.

LOBSTER ROLL

Sam's ChowderMobile, San Francisco, US

Lobster roll in San Francisco (above) PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

It is the soft, sweet and toasty and fluffy bread that pairs so well with the freshly buttered lobster. They are generous with portions and it's very hearty.

CRISPY FISH BLUE TACOS

Foro Mundial de la Gastronomia Mexicana, Mexico City, Mexico

Fish tacos in Mexico (above). PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

I had this from a pop-up stall. It's made by a chef from Oaxaca. The fresh blue corn tortillas and crispy fish with a spunky habanero sauce were out of this world.

THREE-EGG CAKE

Xiang Xiang stall in Shidong Market, 100, Shidong Road, Taipei, Taiwan (8am to 3pm, daily)

Three types of eggs - century, salted and regular - are steamed artfully to create this humble cake, inspired by the three-egg spinach. Addictive.

ROAST PIGLET

Moo Hun Song Pee Nong, 396/3-4, Narathiwas Road, Chongnonsee, Yannawa, Bangkok, Thailand (5pm to 12am, daily)

Every time I go to Bangkok, this stall is on top of my makan list. But I need at least four tummies to join me. They roast the piglet until the skin is paper-thin and crispy.

ASSAM PEDAS

Rasa Isaman Asli, 3, Jalan Dato Tay Kim Peow, Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia (8am to 3pm, closed on Thursdays and Fridays)

Assam Pedas in Johor (above). PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

Blogger Johor Kaki took me there. I could taste their homemade rempah and the tamarind in the curry, and the fish head was very fresh.

KF Seetoh, the founder of Makansutra, dabbles in street food businesses like Food Markets and has his own TV shows on cable. He publishes food guides and online content. He is also the creator of the World Street Food Congress. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.