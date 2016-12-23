Last minute Christmas Eve dinner reservations
Get into the Christmas spirit — and out of the stress of finding or cooking a Christmas meal — by letting a restaurant take the strain.
You might think it's too late and there's no room.
But if you have left it until now to organise something for friends or just a table for two on Christmas Eve (or the day itself), here's a list of some restaurants which, at time of writing, might still have space to pencil you in for some festive feasting.
FOR MEDITERRANEAN GASTRONOMY
The Knolls
The Knolls have put together four and five-course dinner menu offerings. Couple it with their seafront setting and things definitely look promising.
Christmas menu here, prices from $168 per person.
Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297
For reservations: 6591 5046
Website: www.capellahotels.com/singapore/festive/dining
Artemis Grill
Perched upon CapitaGreen, the Marina Bay skyline and a Christmas à la carte menu are yours to enjoy here.
The meat lovers may veer towards the tenderloin or striploin, but there are also vegetarian and even gluten-free options.
Christmas menu here, prices from $125 per person.
Address: CapitaGreen Rooftop, Level 40, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946
For reservations: 6635 8677
Website: artemisgrill.com.sg
FOR FRENCH FAVOURITES
For a French accent on your Christmas, how about a taste of chicken from the Alpine region or lobster cooked in authentic Brittany style?
ZOTT's True Alps
Christmas menu here, prices from $98.
Address: 97 Amoy Street, Singapore 069917
For reservations: 6223 0913
Website: www.zotts.com.sg
Breton
Christmas menu here, prices from $65.
Address: 544 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218166
For reservations: 6299 3544
Website: www.breton.com.sg
FOR JAPANESE EXPERTISE
Christmas meals do not have to centre on roast birds. Sometimes, it is about spoiling yourself.
Take Shoukouwa which has been adorned with two Michelin stars, or Sen of Japan which boasts dishes specially designed by a former Nobu chef.
Shoukouwa
Christmas menu here, prices from $580 per person.
Address: 1 Fullerton Road, #02-02A One Fullerton, Singapore 049213
For reservations: 6423 9939
Website: www.shoukouwa.com.sg
Sen of Japan
Christmas menu here, prices from $98 per person.
Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue #01-86, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972
For reservations: 6688 7426
Website: www.senofjapan.com.sg
FOR GOOD OL' AMERICAN
OverEasy
A place to kick back (and you don't even have to feel obliged to dress up) and enjoy tongue-in-cheek paraphernalia served up at this all-American diner.
Their Festive Feast feeds up to four, and if you're still wanting for more, there are plenty of sides options.
Christmas menu here, prices from $98 for a group of three to four.
Address: 541 Orchard Road, #01-01, Liat Towers, Singapore 238881
For reservations: 6684 1453
Website: www.overeasy.com.sg
HEAD TO OZ
Stellar at 1-Altitude
Another skyscraping location but with very different meal options.
The website calls it "progressive Australian cuisine", yet the Christmas menu looks to have some reassuringly familiar names.
Turkey, bone-in ham and truffle sauce all could have you looking more like Santa around the waist.
Christmas menu here, prices from $130.
Address: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For reservations: 6438 041
Website: www.1-altitude.com/stellar/about