Last minute Christmas Eve dinner reservations

Get into the Christmas spirit — and out of the stress of finding or cooking a Christmas meal — by letting a restaurant take the strain.

You might think it's too late and there's no room.

But if you have left it until now to organise something for friends or just a table for two on Christmas Eve (or the day itself), here's a list of some restaurants which, at time of writing, might still have space to pencil you in for some festive feasting.

FOR MEDITERRANEAN GASTRONOMY

The Knolls

The Knolls have put together four and five-course dinner menu offerings. Couple it with their seafront setting and things definitely look promising.

Christmas menu here, prices from $168 per person.

Address: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

For reservations: 6591 5046

Website: www.capellahotels.com/singapore/festive/dining

Artemis Grill. PHOTO: ARTEMIS GRILL

Artemis Grill

Perched upon CapitaGreen, the Marina Bay skyline and a Christmas à la carte menu are yours to enjoy here.

The meat lovers may veer towards the tenderloin or striploin, but there are also vegetarian and even gluten-free options.

Christmas menu here, prices from $125 per person.

Address: CapitaGreen Rooftop, Level 40, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946

For reservations: 6635 8677

Website: artemisgrill.com.sg

FOR FRENCH FAVOURITES

For a French accent on your Christmas, how about a taste of chicken from the Alpine region or lobster cooked in authentic Brittany style?

Interior of ZOTT's True Alps. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

ZOTT's True Alps

Christmas menu here, prices from $98.

Address: 97 Amoy Street, Singapore 069917

For reservations: 6223 0913

Website: www.zotts.com.sg

Breton

Christmas menu here, prices from $65.

Address: 544 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 218166

For reservations: 6299 3544

Website: www.breton.com.sg

FOR JAPANESE EXPERTISE

Christmas meals do not have to centre on roast birds. Sometimes, it is about spoiling yourself.

Take Shoukouwa which has been adorned with two Michelin stars, or Sen of Japan which boasts dishes specially designed by a former Nobu chef.

Sushi offered by Shoukouwa. PHOTO: SHOUKOUWA

Shoukouwa

Christmas menu here, prices from $580 per person.

Address: 1 Fullerton Road, #02-02A One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

For reservations: 6423 9939

Website: www.shoukouwa.com.sg

Sen of Japan

Christmas menu here, prices from $98 per person.

Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue #01-86, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

For reservations: 6688 7426

Website: www.senofjapan.com.sg

FOR GOOD OL' AMERICAN

OverEasy Festive Feast. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ OVEREASY

OverEasy

A place to kick back (and you don't even have to feel obliged to dress up) and enjoy tongue-in-cheek paraphernalia served up at this all-American diner.

Their Festive Feast feeds up to four, and if you're still wanting for more, there are plenty of sides options.

Christmas menu here, prices from $98 for a group of three to four.

Address: 541 Orchard Road, #01-01, Liat Towers, Singapore 238881

For reservations: 6684 1453

Website: www.overeasy.com.sg

HEAD TO OZ

Sweet Potato Log Cake by Stellar at 1-Altitude. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE.

Stellar at 1-Altitude

Another skyscraping location but with very different meal options.

The website calls it "progressive Australian cuisine", yet the Christmas menu looks to have some reassuringly familiar names.

Turkey, bone-in ham and truffle sauce all could have you looking more like Santa around the waist.

Christmas menu here, prices from $130.

Address: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62, One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616

For reservations: 6438 041

Website: www.1-altitude.com/stellar/about