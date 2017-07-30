Makansutra: The best of Duck

There is a war going on between roast ducks.

I first heard of a roast duck take-out stall in Chinatown where whole ducks are going at $15 each. Then a fellow foodie told me about two other places offering similar roast ducks - although smaller fowls at below 2kg - at only $13.80. So today, I'll set the record straight and tell you which roast duck came up tops.

Duck Master

1, Park Road, #01-K99, People's Park Complex, 10am - 10pm (weekdays ), 9am - 10pm (weekends).

PHOTO: KF SEETOH

The main appeal here are the two tempered glass oven that shows two rows of ducks spinning slowly inside.

It is a visual treat.

You have to be patient though, as the waiting time can be up to two hours (occasionally more).

The duck ($15) came hot and crispy but it did not have the "roastiness" I like from some of my favourite roast meat joints.

But the duck is better than most. They claim to use chilled ducks imported from Malaysia.

The meat is tender, and the marinate is basic and light with tinges of salt and some spices.

They do not chop up the duck; you queue and take it home whole, head and all attached. No seating space nor cutlery is provided.

The glass ovens of Duck Master PHOTO: KF SEETOH

Golden Duck Eating House

369, Balestier Road, 24 hours daily

This stall offers two styles of roast duck at its different locations along the same street.

While the prices have gone down, the duck looks a little bigger and is also meatier. PHOTO: KF SEETOH

Prices of the ducks have gone down from its original $18.80 to $13.80. The duck looks a little bigger (about 1.6 to 1.8kg), and is also meatier.

The marinate is milder than the other two, but that is because they rely on an umami laden, sweet and savoury hoisin-like sauce that is slathered over the duck.

You can have it with noodles or rice or even have a bowl of dumpling soup with it.

Eat here in air-conditioned comfort and with service.

The whole duck costs $13.80 (for take away) and you add a dollar if you want it chopped.

It's $16.80 if you want it chopped for a eat-inside order.

Jiu Xiang Xiang Charcoal Roast Meat

588F, Balestier Road (junction of Jalan Datoh), 24 hours daily

This duck place is my favourite of the lot.

The ducks are prepared the way used by many restaurants - marinated in bright orange colours, hung to air dry and roasted in the Apollo oven in the back kitchen.

PHOTO: KF SEETOH

The duck has a roasty aroma even when it's not fresh from the oven.

Imagine if you get one that comes piping hot from the oven.

The skin is dark orange, shiny , and crispy.

I love eating a whole flavourful duck all on its own without any need for sauce.

I adore their sambal - it comes with bits of whole tiny ikan bilis (white bait is used).

Jiu Xiang Xiang's sambal ikan bilis PHOTO: KF SEETOH

Best to have the duck by the five-foot-way kopitiam atmosphere at the shop and washed it down with some cold beer or Chinese tea.

They, too, offer the duck with rice, noodles and dumplings, and at the same prices too.