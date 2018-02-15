Makansutra: Non-Chinese eateries that remain open during CNY weekend

We have a unique culture and celebrate its diversity multiple times a year - such as for Chinese New Year, Hari Raya and Deepavali.

On all these occasions each year, you should be counting your blessings, not your calories.

But while you enjoy Chinese New Year's special food in all its glory, do it in moderation of course.

Don'tthink of what each slice of bak kwa or bite of pineapple tart will do to you or what your medical bill will be when you hit 65.

Take it easy and enjoy the food.

This weekend will see the usual shutdown of many Chinese eateries, but fret not, there are other eateries that will happily cater to your food needs during the festive period.

This is what makes our food culture so great - it is the power of 24/7 makan.

R.K. EATING HOUSE

1, Kensington Park Road

Open 24 hours

This 24/7 corner spot is popular with the residents in the area, who pop by for a quick roti prata or mee goreng fix.

When they are bored, they order the signature Roti Prata Tissue ($5).

The staff turn this extra large ball of dough into a huge thin triangular pastry and fry it with a bit more oil to get it crisp from corner to corner.

When rolled, it stands almost 90cm tall on a plate.

Watch jaws drop around you as the server walks by.

Have it with the thick chicken or mutton curry.

Nasi lemak from Aliff Nasi Lemak

ALIFF NASI LEMAK

#01-27, Serangoon Garden Market

7am to 7pm, closed on Mondays

It does not look like much of a nasi lemak stall, with the epok epok and goreng pisang right at the storefront.

But you know masters are at work when they use aged basmati rice, cooked till soft, firm yet moist, loose and fluffy with just enough lemak. The sets start from $3.50.

The sweet and wet Malaysian-style sambal is moreish and the fresh fried chicken, fish, otah, ikan bilis and nuts are all great side dishes.

This also ranks way up there in our Makansutra food guide.

Roti Prata Tissue from R.K. Eating House

HUSSAIN MUSLIM FOOD

#01-54, Kovan 209 Market & Food Centre

6am to 7pm

All the ingredients are piled up high, and up to five people pack into this little stall to deliver a variety of popular Muslim-style classics.

Two of our favourites are the Nasi Jeranan and Nasi Sambal Goreng (if you tire of nasi lemak, which they offer too).

The Nasi Jeranan ($5.50) is topped with a generous splotch of cured soft sambal cuttlefish, potato begedil, sambal goreng and crunchy bean sprouts that sit under a ladle of satay peanut sauce.

The sambal is kind of sweet and easy to devour.

The Nasi Sambal Goreng ($4) is similar, except this place uses fried chicken wing, achar, sambal goreng and fried spicy crunchy tempeh.