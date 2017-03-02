Makansutra: Reviving the salted duck rice

PHOTOS:MAKANSUTRA Mr Benson Lim's stall at Toa Payoh is nine months old.

Mr Benson Lim's stall at Toa Payoh is nine months old.

In my 20 years of working on Makansutra and the heritage and street food culture, I had seen only two stalls offering salted duck rice.

One stall was Ah Ee at Upper Thomson. The other was at Old Airport Road.

Both have fizzled out, but it was not from the lack of response. I sense a lack of knowledge about this old Hokkien dish.

A whole duck is essentially poached in salt water with slices of ginger and other spices, such as shallots and even kaffir lime leaves, to mask the "duckiness".

You have it with white rice or rice cooked in a light stock.

I miss Ah Ee's version, which was done by a "bored" retiree.

CHUNKY

The cuts from the 3kg duck were chunky, and his salt water stock had barely anything else.

What made you forget about the light fowl flavour was the dip - lime, garlic and cut bird's eye chilli.

I had it with the flavoured rice, and the taste was unforgettable.

So, soon after I came across some mentions, offline and online, about Mr Benson Lim's stall in Toa Payoh, I found myself standing in line.

"I remember eating (the dish) at Ah Ee's, and it was also something my mother cooked at home," said Mr Lim, who added that he was willing to take the risk despite seeing two other stalls go belly up in the last five years.

The operations at his nine-month-old stall is slick - his past experiences working in the kitchens of Tung Lok and Purple Sage catering helped.

Mr Lim's duck was juicy, and it was much like eating Hainanese chicken rice. The reason was the use of "smaller but fresh ducks", Mr Lim explained.

He also used a "sous vide-like method", poaching the duck with a low fire for a long time.

Mr Lim also offers extra cuts such as braised pig skin, duck liver, gizzard and hearts, plus the good old soy-braised duck wings.

The braised duck wings were soft and melt-in-your-mouth.

The duck heart, also soy-braised, was a nice surprise. Not many dare to offer this dish to this Instagram generation and health-conscious population.

It looks like people are taking to the traditional salt water duck dish. There is a constant queue at the stall, and it's usually sold out by 3pm daily.

My only gripe is the chili - Mr Lim uses the chicken rice version.

It is nice, but I much prefer the Ah Ee style - bold, spicy and made with calamansi lime juice, chopped garlic and red chili padi. Blame it on my Singaporean makan DNA.

Benson Salted Duck Rice

Block 168, Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #01-1040

10am to 3pm, closed on Thursdays

KF Seetoh, the founder of Makansutra, dabbles in street food businesses like Food Markets and has his own TV shows on cable. He publishes food guides and online content. He is also the creator of the World Street Food Congress. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.