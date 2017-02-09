Makansutra: A tale of two brothers

Someone should make a movie out of this true culinary story.

To keep his two sons in the kitchen, Mr Chia Kok Hoong taught them how to cook the 12 Cantonese dishes - four steamed and eight stir-fried - his restaurant, Sik Wai Sin Eating House, in Geylang was known for.

He placed his older son, Steve, in charge of the steamed dishes and had his younger son, Desmond, handle the stir-fried dishes to prevent a "revolt".

But after the patriarch suffered a stroke, Desmond decided to strike out on his own. He opened Sik Bao Sin also in Geylang in 2014.

Without Desmond, Sik Wai Sin was down to just four steamed dishes in its menu.

Its business waned, and Steve decided to go solo too, opening Eat First at East Coast Road.

Stir-fried Beef With Kai Lan Green TNP PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

Sik Wai Sin subsequently closed its doors in 2015.

"My father was very strict back then. If he saw me in the stir-fry section, he would kick me out, and it was vice versa for my brother," said Steve.

Desmond taught himself how to prepare Sik Wai Sin's steamed dishes through memory.

Steve, on the other hand, sought guidance from their uncle, the owner of Hillman Restaurant at Kitchener Road.

I checked out Eat First.

WELL-EXECUTED

Steve's steamed dishes, such as the Salted Fish Minced Pork patty, were in their element.

Eat First hand-chops the meat and mixes bits of fat and cartilage in.

Its steamed fish head was equally well-executed - fresh, smooth and moist, it came with a bean paste sauce, crispy lard, chillies and spring onions.

Salted Fish Minced Pork patty TNP PHOTOS: KF SEETOH

The vegetable in the stir-fried Beef With Kai Lan Green was crunchy, and the beef slices were smooth and soft.

The Tofu Prawns - deep-fried tofu with crunchy grey prawns in a seafood sauce - was comparable to Sik Wai Sin's.

Compared to Desmond, Steve is easier on the salt and sugar.

Plus, Steve prepares all the dishes himself.

Despite the drama, the legacy continues, which is the ending we want.

Eat First

891, East Coast Road

Tel: 6443 8434

11.45am-2.30pm and 5.45pm-9.30pm

Closed on Monday