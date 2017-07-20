Makansutra's alt food tour: Three of the best at Bukit Merah View

We are in the thick of this year's Singapore Food Festival, which features a few events, including a Kueh Appreciation Day on July 23 (ToTT Store, 896, Dunearn Road) plus hawker food sold at an old-school price of 50 cents on July 29 and 30 (Chinatown Food Street, Smith Street), where you can tuck into Hakka abacus seeds, Cantonese paper-wrapped chicken and Hokkien rickshaw noodles.

But as Singaporeans know, it is a food festival here every day.

With hundreds of public hawker centres, private food halls and markets, as well as coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, pop-up events and festivals, no one can escape the food tsunami we have throughout the island.

So this week, I take a ride out to the non-gazetted tourist zones in my occasional food trek covering Singapore's hawker centres. When it comes to finding food at the fork in the road, I take the road less travelled.

WHAT'S GOOD AT BUKIT MERAH VIEW FOOD CENTRE, 115, BUKIT MERAH VIEW

Foot-long sausage and chicken chop.

We Western, Stall 01-19, Noon-10pm daily

I once saw a diner crossing my path holding a plate of meat and a giant sausage - it was like a moment out of food porn television. So I went to look for the Chicken Chop ($6) and topped it with an almost foot-long pork sausage ($3).

I then knew why so many people were in the queue. It was hearty, roasty, juicy, generous and comforting. The best part? The sausage skin was crunchy.

I will be back for the fried spring chicken, with another giant sausage of course.

Mutton soup with the gaminess tamed.

Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Stall 01-51, 11am-2.30pm, Monday to Saturday, closed on Sunday and public holiday

There's always a queue here, till the last bowl, but service is fast.

The gaminess of the soup is tamed by light herbs and a touch of pepper and the meat comes soft (from $5).

I ordered the mixed meat and offal version ($7.50), took every piece and sank it in the tangy, spicy chilli sauce, and was reminded why aficionados like such a sensation.

This is a good starting point for beginners of Chinese-style mutton soup.

Fried stuffed reversed tau pok. PHOTOS: MAKANSUTRA

SG50 Yong Tau Foo, Stall 01-16, 10am-7pm daily

This is probably one of the best franchise hawker stalls I have come across. You won't see decks of pre-made yong tau foo pieces on display, except for the bean skin rolls simmering in a pot of soy bean and ikan bilis broth.

When I ordered (and I did so twice over a week), the cook took out fresh chillies, a bittergourd and eggplant, deseeded and cut them, then stuffed and smeared them with minced fish and pork paste.

He cooks only a few pieces ahead in anticipation of the peak-hour crowd. Go for the Yuan Yang Yong Tau Foo (from $6) and the Fried Yong Tau Foo with just the stuffed bean skin and stuffed reversed tau pok (this one is magical).