Make it a piece of cake

Nothing beats baking your own cake for your mother on Mother's Day, but if you can't do that, you'd better get her a beautifully decorated one.

Here are five suggestions:

I LOVE YOU MOM (PRIMADELI)

The name of the cake will say it all for you if you're not the expressive type.

The I Love You Mom (from $34.80) chocolate truffle cake (main photo) is a chocolate sponge cake with layers of chocolate ganache and dark chocolate rosettes.

And if you're on a budget, the cake is going at a 15 per cent discount till Sunday.

ORIENT (ANTOINETTE)

While the Orient ($45) from Antoinette (below) is pretty, its flavours are interesting too: coconut finger sponge at the base, layers of salted peanuts and sesame feuilletine, covered in a white lotus seed mousse, and pools of salted egg lava.

You need to give the shop a day's notice, so call 6293-3121 (Penhas Road) or 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery) to place your order.

QUEEN BEE (CAT & THE FIDDLE)

Cat & The Fiddle, with Nature's Farm, has come up with one of the most refreshing cakes for Mother's Day.

The Queen Bee ($55.90) is a cheesecake with ingredients most mothers will appreciate: Manuka honey, osmanthus flowers and goji berries.

One gift idea is the Queen Bee Mother's Day Gift Set ($99). It comes with the cake and a 500g bottle of Manuka honey (usually $65) (below).

Order via www.catandthefiddle.com, till the end of May.

GLAZED HEART (COMMON CHEFS)

The Glazed Heart ($35) from Common Chefs (8 Jalan Legundi, Tel: 6659-1208) looks like a slab of pink marble (below).

It comes in two flavours: Classic Chocolate (with a chocolate sponge, encased within a Belgium dark chocolate mousse) and Ondeh Ondeh (pandan sponge, gula melaka mousse and desiccated coconut).

CARNATION BLUSH (SWENSEN'S OR EARLE SWENSEN'S)

The Carnation Blush ($53) is an ice cream cake (below) made with strawberry and mango ice cream sandwiched between a sponge cake, then coated in chocolate and topped with berries.

It is available for dine-in or takeaway.