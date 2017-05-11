Make it a piece of cake
Get your mother a cake as beautiful as she is
Nothing beats baking your own cake for your mother on Mother's Day, but if you can't do that, you'd better get her a beautifully decorated one.
Here are five suggestions:
I LOVE YOU MOM (PRIMADELI)
The name of the cake will say it all for you if you're not the expressive type.
The I Love You Mom (from $34.80) chocolate truffle cake (main photo) is a chocolate sponge cake with layers of chocolate ganache and dark chocolate rosettes.
And if you're on a budget, the cake is going at a 15 per cent discount till Sunday.
ORIENT (ANTOINETTE)
While the Orient ($45) from Antoinette (below) is pretty, its flavours are interesting too: coconut finger sponge at the base, layers of salted peanuts and sesame feuilletine, covered in a white lotus seed mousse, and pools of salted egg lava.
You need to give the shop a day's notice, so call 6293-3121 (Penhas Road) or 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery) to place your order.
QUEEN BEE (CAT & THE FIDDLE)
Cat & The Fiddle, with Nature's Farm, has come up with one of the most refreshing cakes for Mother's Day.
The Queen Bee ($55.90) is a cheesecake with ingredients most mothers will appreciate: Manuka honey, osmanthus flowers and goji berries.
One gift idea is the Queen Bee Mother's Day Gift Set ($99). It comes with the cake and a 500g bottle of Manuka honey (usually $65) (below).
Order via www.catandthefiddle.com, till the end of May.
GLAZED HEART (COMMON CHEFS)
The Glazed Heart ($35) from Common Chefs (8 Jalan Legundi, Tel: 6659-1208) looks like a slab of pink marble (below).
It comes in two flavours: Classic Chocolate (with a chocolate sponge, encased within a Belgium dark chocolate mousse) and Ondeh Ondeh (pandan sponge, gula melaka mousse and desiccated coconut).
CARNATION BLUSH (SWENSEN'S OR EARLE SWENSEN'S)
The Carnation Blush ($53) is an ice cream cake (below) made with strawberry and mango ice cream sandwiched between a sponge cake, then coated in chocolate and topped with berries.
It is available for dine-in or takeaway.
Special meals on Mother's Day
- The Mother's Day brunch at Salted & Hung (12, Purvis Street, Tel: 6358-3130) is at $58, and mothers dine free with three paying guests.
- Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare (34, Tras Street, Tel: 6338-5498) is offering a free-flow, all-Sicilian feast called Viva La Mama Brunch at $78. The highlight is a 6kg octopus served tableside.
- Botanico (50, Cluny Park Road, Tel: 9831-1106) is serving a four-course Mother's Day Sunday Brunch Set Menu at $80.
- Lime (Parkroyal on Pickering, Tel: 6809-8899) is hosting the Super Lunch Sunday - The Mother's Day Edition at $108, with free flow of sangria, juices, soft drinks, speciality coffee and tea.
- 1919 Waterboat House (3, Fullerton Road, Tel: 6538-9038) has a decadent buffet-style brunch at $78.
- Open Farm Community's (130E, Minden Road, Tel: 6471-0306) A Farm-Fresh Mother's Day Brunch is a three-course meal at $58. Mothers get free welcome drinks, rose-scented towels and gift vouchers from Strip and Spa Esprit.