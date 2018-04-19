MasterChef Singapore judges unveiled

The judges for the inaugural edition of MasterChef Singapore have been revealed to be Bjorn Shen, Damian D'Silva and Audra Morrice.

Shen is the chef and owner of modern Middle Eastern restaurant Artichoke, D'Silva is the executive chef of Folklore restaurant while Morrice was a MasterChef Australia finalist and had also been a judge on MasterChef Asia in 2015.

In a release by broadcaster Mediacorp yesterday, Shen said: "We are a nation of proud home cooks, and I am sure many of my fellow Singaporeans have been waiting a long time to show off their chops on a TV show of this level."

D'Silva said he would do his "utmost to invoke the cooking spirit from every contestant, so that they can find their true self".

Morrice added: "This will be a great opportunity to showcase and harness not just the wonderful multicultural cuisine and people of this beautiful country but hopefully inspire and encourage more people to get back into the kitchen and discover their hidden MasterChef talents."