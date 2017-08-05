More variety at the Singapore Coffee Festival

Close to 4,000 people turned up on the first day of the Singapore Coffee Festival at Marina Bay Cruise Centre yesterday.

The event at Marina Bay Cruise Centre opened to the public yesterday, with close to 4,000 people turning up.

Mr Lim Tian Wee, 48, executive director of Gryphon Tea Company, which has a booth at the festival, said the turnout was "far better than I expected".

"It's Friday lunchtime and there's already a crowd. We're expecting the weekend to be crazy," he said.

The festival, which ends tomorrow, is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

It features more than 90 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes, as well as workshops, talks and live entertainment.

Exhibitors and visitors who attended last year's festival praised this year's edition for its more spacious layout and greater variety of products on offer.

The public is encouraged to buy their tickets online in advance in order to minimise queuing time.

Each session, which has different activities, costs $22, or $18 for DBS and POSB cardholders and Straits Times subscribers. ST subscribers who flash their ST+ cards can get into the express queue. Those who download the SPH Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play can redeem a gift at the SPH Rewards booth on level two.

Those who subscribe to ST at the Singapore Coffee Festival stand a chance to win a prize on the spot. Lucky draw prizes include a Panasonic camera and an LG pocket printer.

