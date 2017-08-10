New Face finalists pitch in at buffet charity lunch

(From left) Big smiles from New Face finalists Cheryl Yao, Saranya Chyenne, Kiki Lim, Jean Yong and Hashy Yushof.

The New Paper New Face 2017 finalists spent last Saturday doing their bit for charity.

They turned up at Big Street in Jalan Besar to help out for a few hours when the restaurant hosted a charity lunch for animal rescue group Voice For Animals (VFA).

Some 20 per cent of the proceeds from the buffet lunch were donated to VFA, and more than $2,000 was raised.

New Face finalist Mohanaprabha, 22, a model, said: "I had a great time serving customers who were supporting a good cause. It was good to see people happily eating and chatting away."

Big Street offered a special $18 buffet meal, with free flow of its signature prata.

Teacher Ruzita Zaki initially turned up just to lend support to the cause but ended up eating.

Her verdict? "I love the plaster prata," she said.

New Face finalist Ong Hong Ya also gushed over the food. The 20-year-old student said: "I love the Salted Egg Prata Bom. It is an explosion of flavours with just the right amount of sweet and salty."

Miss Mohanaprabha agreed, adding: "I like how it makes local food sophisticated (through its presentation) and healthier. The flavour combinations and originality sets it apart from the rest."

Ms Choo Lai Eng, director of Kampong Group, which owns Big Street, was impressed by the New Face finalists.

She said: "They are a good lot. Some of them took their assignments seriously and kept checking if there was anything more they could do."