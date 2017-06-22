Nine new names on Michelin Bib Gourmand
The Michelin Guide 2017 Bib Gourmand list has been released.
The second edition of this prestigious list has 38 entries, up from last year's 34, with nine new names.
The list awards restaurants and eateries offering quality cuisines at a maximum price of $45, which makes this a popular checklist for the price-savvy foodie.
Last year, one resounding criticism was that the list was centred, literally. Most of the establishments on the 2016 list were in the central region.
This year, the Michelin inspectors have obviously found a vehicle worthy of its tyres and they went out of the usual areas.
One new entrant is Zai Shun Curry Fish Head at Jurong East. Also added to the list were New Lucky Claypot Rice at Holland Drive and Ah Er Soup at ABC Brickworks Food Centre.
Said Ms Maureen Ow of popular foodblog Misstamchiak: "I'm glad that there are more restaurants on the list and they are spread across the island."
But don't book your ride yet. Amoy Street Food Centre is the most mentioned location with four food stalls located within the hawker centre.
Being mentioned on the list is good for business. Ka-Soh Restaurant is a returning entry and the last year has been good for the restaurant.
Spokesman for the restaurant, Mr Cedric Tang, said there was a sustained increase in business throughout the year. He said they are not disappointed if they do not get a Michelin star, which will be announced next Thursday (June 29), as "being on the Bib Gourmand list is already a recognition".
A big surprise is the exclusion of two popular eateries - JB Ah Meng Restaurant and Fishball Story. Also dropped from the list are Alaturka, Hjh Maimunah, and Wedang.
But Mr Derrick Tan of sgfoodonfoot.com is optimistic for JB Sh Meng and Fishball Story. He said: "Maybe they will get a star?"
Chef Wong Fong of JB Ah Meng prefers to not think about it too much. He said: "Whether we are on the list or not, I'll just take it as it comes."
And when asked if he scored an invite to next Thursday's gala event when Michelin Guide will reveal which restaurants are awarded stars, he remained vague and said: "As long as you buy a ticket, you can attend. And if you attend, if doesn't mean you'll get a star."
Bib Gourmand 2017:
- A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Alliance Seafood (Newton Circus Food Centre)
- Ah Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)
- Balestier Road Hoover Rojak (Whampoa Food Centre)
- Bar-Roque Grill (Amara Singapore)
- Bismillah Biryani (50 Dunlop Street)
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake (Toa Payoh Lorong 1 Food Centre)
- Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
- Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa (Hong Lim Food Centre)
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
- Hong Kee Beef Noodle (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
- Ka-Soh Restaurant (Alumni Medical Centre)
- Kok Sen Restaurant (30 Keong Saik Road)
- Lagnaa (6 Upper Dickson Road)
- Liang Zhao Ji (Whampoa Drive Makan Place)
- Liao Fan Hawker Chan (78 Smith Street)
- Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant (1 Keong Saik Road)
- Na Na Homemade Curry ( 115, Bukit Merah View)
- New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
- New Ubin Seafood (63 Hillview Avenue)
- Peony Jade (Keppel Club)
- Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre )
- Shish Mahal Restaurant (Village Hotel Albert Court)
- Sin Huat Eating House (659 Lorong 35 Geylang)
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (17 New Bridge Road)
- The Blue Ginger (97 Tanjong Pagar Road)
- 328 Katong Laksa (52 East Coast Road)
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Center)
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre)
- Shirokane Tori-Tama (Robertson Walk)
- True Blue Cuisine (Peranakan Museum)
- Tsuta (Pacific Plaza)
- Whole Earth (76 Peck Seah Street)
- Yhingthai Palace (36 Purvis Street)
- Zaffron Kitchen (137E East Coast)
- Zai Shun Curry Fish Head (253 Jurong East Street 24)