Nine new names on Michelin Bib Gourmand

clockwise from top left: Mr Choong Yee Hong and his son Edmund Choong owners of New Lucky Claypot Rice, located at Holland Drive Market and Food Centre, Block 44 Holland Drive; Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot Rice; Fish head bee hoon dish at Ka-Soh Restaurant

The Michelin Guide 2017 Bib Gourmand list has been released.

The second edition of this prestigious list has 38 entries, up from last year's 34, with nine new names.

The list awards restaurants and eateries offering quality cuisines at a maximum price of $45, which makes this a popular checklist for the price-savvy foodie.

Last year, one resounding criticism was that the list was centred, literally. Most of the establishments on the 2016 list were in the central region.

This year, the Michelin inspectors have obviously found a vehicle worthy of its tyres and they went out of the usual areas.

One new entrant is Zai Shun Curry Fish Head at Jurong East. Also added to the list were New Lucky Claypot Rice at Holland Drive and Ah Er Soup at ABC Brickworks Food Centre.

Said Ms Maureen Ow of popular foodblog Misstamchiak: "I'm glad that there are more restaurants on the list and they are spread across the island."

But don't book your ride yet. Amoy Street Food Centre is the most mentioned location with four food stalls located within the hawker centre.

Being mentioned on the list is good for business. Ka-Soh Restaurant is a returning entry and the last year has been good for the restaurant.

Spokesman for the restaurant, Mr Cedric Tang, said there was a sustained increase in business throughout the year. He said they are not disappointed if they do not get a Michelin star, which will be announced next Thursday (June 29), as "being on the Bib Gourmand list is already a recognition".

A big surprise is the exclusion of two popular eateries - JB Ah Meng Restaurant and Fishball Story. Also dropped from the list are Alaturka, Hjh Maimunah, and Wedang.

But Mr Derrick Tan of sgfoodonfoot.com is optimistic for JB Sh Meng and Fishball Story. He said: "Maybe they will get a star?"

Chef Wong Fong of JB Ah Meng prefers to not think about it too much. He said: "Whether we are on the list or not, I'll just take it as it comes."

And when asked if he scored an invite to next Thursday's gala event when Michelin Guide will reveal which restaurants are awarded stars, he remained vague and said: "As long as you buy a ticket, you can attend. And if you attend, if doesn't mean you'll get a star."

Bib Gourmand 2017: