Obama 'bun cha' table encased in Vietnam

The table at Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant where a US president ate.

The table where former US president Barack Obama famously slurped noodles in downtown Hanoi has been preserved - chopsticks and all - under a glass box for eternity, in a move that has attracted legions of bemused diners to the once low-key eatery.

Bun Cha Huong Lien restaurant, since dubbed "bun cha Obama", shot to stardom in 2016 when Mr Obama took a break from official duties on a Hanoi visit to enjoy a US$3 (S$4) bowl of pork noodles with fried spring rolls with globetrotting chef Anthony Bourdain.

Pictures of Mr Obama and Bourdain's budding bromance over dinner - filmed for the chef's CNN series Parts Unknown - quickly went viral and now plaster the walls of the simple joint.

The owner insists she isn't capitalising on Mr Obama's fame and has resisted offers from customers wanting to buy the table.