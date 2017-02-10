Odd but exciting pairing of ingredients

Fine-dining Western restaurants offering only omakase or set menus seek to come up with a winning set of dishes every time. Two dishes I tried at Corner House match ingredients you do not think of combining. The results are odd but exciting and strangely alluring. The Japanese Geoduck tops the shellfish with caviar and pairs it with lotus root, parsnip and burnt orange sitting on a mild citrus sauce that binds everything together. The dessert, Pineapple, comprises sable breton with pineapple marmalade, pineapple sorbet and salted egg yolk foam. Both dishes are in the $158 four-course menu and $198 five-course one which will be introduced after Valentine's Day.

WHERE: Corner House, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

MRT: Botanic Gardens

OPEN: Dinner 6.30-11pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

TEL: 6469-1000