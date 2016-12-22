One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Spicy Chasiu Ramen ($16) has the char siew that just melts in your mouth, and the softest hardboiled egg you'll ever find. Tasty to the max!"
Uma Uma Ramen
9, Raffles Boulevard, #02-06, Millenia Walk
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Here's a unique breakfast dish: Avocado Eggs Benedict.
For $14, you get a nice brioche bread with avocado, poached eggs, pork ham with hollandaise sauce, mesclun and lemon dressing. Really filling and satisfying."
Lola's Cafe
5, Simon Road
Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"The Bara Chirashi Don ($15.90) is simply sushi in a large bowl. Add some soya sauce and mix it all up.
Don't forget wasabi for that added kick!"
Ichiban Boshi
80, Marine Parade Road, 02-12/12A, Parkway Parade
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"This light, crumbly bun stuffed with chunks of char siew almost melts in your mouth, and this is what made this one-star Michelin dim sum restaurant famous.
It's so addictive that the Baked Bun with BBQ Pork ($4.50 for three buns) is limited to one order a person."
Tim Ho Wan
450, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #02-02, Hersing Centre
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I am nominating this plate of Lala Hokkien Mee ($12) to be the world's best Hokkien mee in the hokkien mee universe. Enough said. I think this is also the only Lala Hokkien mee in the world."
Penang Seafood Restaurant
76, Geylang Lorong 25A
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"This dessert special made of ice cream and a crunchy base is soft and smooth, and easy on the palate."
Artichoke
161, Middle Road