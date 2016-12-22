One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Spicy Chasiu Ramen ($16) has the char siew that just melts in your mouth, and the softest hardboiled egg you'll ever find. Tasty to the max!"

Uma Uma Ramen

9, Raffles Boulevard, #02-06, Millenia Walk

Elliott Danker

"Here's a unique breakfast dish: Avocado Eggs Benedict.

For $14, you get a nice brioche bread with avocado, poached eggs, pork ham with hollandaise sauce, mesclun and lemon dressing. Really filling and satisfying."

Lola's Cafe

5, Simon Road

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"The Bara Chirashi Don ($15.90) is simply sushi in a large bowl. Add some soya sauce and mix it all up.

Don't forget wasabi for that added kick!"

Ichiban Boshi

80, Marine Parade Road, 02-12/12A, Parkway Parade

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This light, crumbly bun stuffed with chunks of char siew almost melts in your mouth, and this is what made this one-star Michelin dim sum restaurant famous.

It's so addictive that the Baked Bun with BBQ Pork ($4.50 for three buns) is limited to one order a person."

Tim Ho Wan

450, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #02-02, Hersing Centre

Andre Hoeden

"I am nominating this plate of Lala Hokkien Mee ($12) to be the world's best Hokkien mee in the hokkien mee universe. Enough said. I think this is also the only Lala Hokkien mee in the world."

Penang Seafood Restaurant

76, Geylang Lorong 25A

Jill Lim

"This dessert special made of ice cream and a crunchy base is soft and smooth, and easy on the palate."

Artichoke

161, Middle Road