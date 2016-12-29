One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Salmon Avocado Maki ($6.90) brings together my two favourite health foods - salmon and avocado."

Sakae Sushi

80, Marine Parade Road, #B1-84B/84C, Parkway Parade

Elliott Danker

"I spent the best part of this year hunting for the Carbonara that would satisfy my craving. No kidding. The ones I had were either not creamy enough or too bland. I finally found it at La Strada. For $28, this one is unique as they add truffle butter, and it's perfect."

La Strada

1, Scotts Road, #01-13, Shaw Centre

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"Great vegetarian options at this cafe. Clean and tasty bowl of warm Spinach and Portobello Salad ($12) that fills you up sufficiently after a good workout."

Artistry Cafe

17, Sungei Pinang

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This Burrata Con Gazpacho ($26) is out of this world. The mound of creamy mozzarella felt less sinful doused in the cold tomato-based soup. The beef cheek sliders (Correderas De Carne, $16 for 2) is a must-order as well. Expect top quality service and warm hospitality at this charming Spanish tapas restaurant by the Les Amis Group."

La Taperia

1, Scotts Road, #02-10/11, Shaw Centre

Andre Hoeden

"This delicate deep-fried eggplant with sea bream was part of an excellent value-for-money $60 six-course omakase menu at Kanda Wadatsumi. It was a nice, clean meal after all that turkey and Devil's curry for Christmas."

Kanda Wadatsumi

50, Tras Street

Glenn Ong

"Had this beautiful Balinese Chargrilled Octopus with curry leaves with a Bali Colada on my mini honeymoon last week. Heavenly! You must visit Merah Putih, located at Jalan Petitenget 100x, just next to W Hotel Seminyak."

Merah Putih Restaurant