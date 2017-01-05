One FM Food Fight

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This dark chocolate truffle gelato and vanilla waffle takes you to sweet, sweet heaven."

Casa Italia

112 Katong, East Coast Road, #02-28

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"I think that $14 at lunchtime for the Chicken Katsu set is good value in this high quality place."

Akashi

290, Orchard Road, #B1-01, Paragon Shopping Centre

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"Warm cheesy goodness with a biscuit like crust. Microwave it the day after and it tastes as good a freshly baked tart. The cheese tarts go at six for $19.50."

Bake Cheese Tart

2, Orchard Turn, #B4-33, Ion Orchard

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Found a new spot to satisfy my chilli cravings. This Fish Head with Chopped Chilli ($21.80 for half), swimming in a delicious gravy, was wonderful, especially if you're a Spice Girl (or guy) like me."

Hunan Traditional Cuisine Restaurant

8-10, Mosque Street

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"Currently my favourite spot for local Indian-Muslim food and it is open 24 hours. The fish curry is super yummy and goes well with all the prata dishes, like this cheese mushroom prata. The coin prata is also a must-try here."

My Briyani House

1000, East Coast Parkway, #01-04, Marine Cove

Glenn Ong

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Kaya Toast Cocktail ($23) sounds strange, but the rum-based, peach liqueur with honey, lemon juice and kaya jam is such a sweet and refreshing cocktail."

Bitters & Love

118, Telok Ayer Street