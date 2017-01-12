One FM Food Fight

WINNER: Melody Chen!

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"This flavourful bee hoon dish ($15.90, right) combines the best seafood - fresh scallops, crayfish, clams - in a fragrant soupy gravy that is signature to Xing Lou. Perfect for sharing."

Xing Lou Seafood 1, HarbourFront Walk, Level 3, VivoCity

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

The Big Plate from Group Therapy Katong. PHOTO: CHERYL MILES "This unassuming cafe, which serves all-day breakfast along with pasta, was a delightful discovery. If you cannot decide what to get, the Big Plate ($18.50) hits the spot. You can choose your style of eggs and type of bread. My scrambled eggs came fluffy and with a side of salad, a juicy bratwurst, crispy bacon and multi-grain toast. If you have a sweet tooth, the sticky date pudding is a must-try. It is served warm with caramel and vanilla ice cream. Heavenly!"

Group Therapy Katong 30, East Coast Road, #01-11, Katong V

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

Salmon dish from IKEA. PHOTO: JILL LIM "Even though the size of the salmon ($9.90) has shrunk by half, everything still tastes good and makes you feel healthy. That way, you do not have to feel guilty about ordering six chicken wings ($8) together with your salmon."

Ikea Restaurant 60, Tampines North Drive 2

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

Pan-seared Atlantic Salmon. PHOTO: SHAUN TUPAZ "Tucked away in town, this beautiful place has great food, such as the pan-seared Atlantic salmon ($21), and some amazing comedy events - look out for the one on Feb 10. Food and laughs - you will not regret it. Bring a date."

The BetterField 100, High Street, #01-03, The Treasury

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

Large ham and mushroom pizza from Peperoni Pizzeria. PHOTO: SHAN WEE "Even after 10 years of comparisons, this is still probably my favourite pizza place in Singapore. Go for the large ham and mushroom ($24)."

Peperoni Pizzeria 7, Binjai Park

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

Lala from Goldhill Hakka Restaurant. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN "It is all about the sauce or soup or whatever you call it. This place concocts the perfect base for their lala ($12). I would wrestle my wife for every drop of this base. If only they served it with a warm buttered baguette."

Goldhill Hakka Restaurant 299A, Changi Road