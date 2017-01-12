One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER: Melody Chen!
"This flavourful bee hoon dish ($15.90, right) combines the best seafood - fresh scallops, crayfish, clams - in a fragrant soupy gravy that is signature to Xing Lou. Perfect for sharing."
Xing Lou Seafood 1, HarbourFront Walk, Level 3, VivoCity
Cheryl Miles
"This unassuming cafe, which serves all-day breakfast along with pasta, was a delightful discovery. If you cannot decide what to get, the Big Plate ($18.50) hits the spot. You can choose your style of eggs and type of bread. My scrambled eggs came fluffy and with a side of salad, a juicy bratwurst, crispy bacon and multi-grain toast. If you have a sweet tooth, the sticky date pudding is a must-try. It is served warm with caramel and vanilla ice cream. Heavenly!"
Group Therapy Katong 30, East Coast Road, #01-11, Katong V
Jill Lim
"Even though the size of the salmon ($9.90) has shrunk by half, everything still tastes good and makes you feel healthy. That way, you do not have to feel guilty about ordering six chicken wings ($8) together with your salmon."
Ikea Restaurant 60, Tampines North Drive 2
Shaun Tupaz
"Tucked away in town, this beautiful place has great food, such as the pan-seared Atlantic salmon ($21), and some amazing comedy events - look out for the one on Feb 10. Food and laughs - you will not regret it. Bring a date."
The BetterField 100, High Street, #01-03, The Treasury
Shan Wee
"Even after 10 years of comparisons, this is still probably my favourite pizza place in Singapore. Go for the large ham and mushroom ($24)."
Peperoni Pizzeria 7, Binjai Park
Andre Hoeden
"It is all about the sauce or soup or whatever you call it. This place concocts the perfect base for their lala ($12). I would wrestle my wife for every drop of this base. If only they served it with a warm buttered baguette."
Goldhill Hakka Restaurant 299A, Changi Road