Makan

One FM Food Fight

One FM Food Fight
ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week

Jan 12, 2017 06:00 am

WINNER: Melody Chen!

No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
 

"This flavourful bee hoon dish ($15.90, right) combines the best seafood - fresh scallops, crayfish, clams - in a fragrant soupy gravy that is signature to Xing Lou. Perfect for sharing."

Xing Lou Seafood 1, HarbourFront Walk, Level 3, VivoCity

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
 
One FM Food Fight
The Big Plate from Group Therapy Katong.PHOTO: CHERYL MILES

"This unassuming cafe, which serves all-day breakfast along with pasta, was a delightful discovery. If you cannot decide what to get, the Big Plate ($18.50) hits the spot. You can choose your style of eggs and type of bread. My scrambled eggs came fluffy and with a side of salad, a juicy bratwurst, crispy bacon and multi-grain toast. If you have a sweet tooth, the sticky date pudding is a must-try. It is served warm with caramel and vanilla ice cream. Heavenly!"

Group Therapy Katong 30, East Coast Road, #01-11, Katong V

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
 
One FM Food Fight
Salmon dish from IKEA. PHOTO: JILL LIM

"Even though the size of the salmon ($9.90) has shrunk by half, everything still tastes good and makes you feel healthy. That way, you do not have to feel guilty about ordering six chicken wings ($8) together with your salmon."

Ikea Restaurant 60, Tampines North Drive 2

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
 
 
One FM Food Fight
Pan-seared Atlantic Salmon.PHOTO: SHAUN TUPAZ

"Tucked away in town, this beautiful place has great food, such as the pan-seared Atlantic salmon ($21), and some amazing comedy events - look out for the one on Feb 10. Food and laughs - you will not regret it. Bring a date."

The BetterField 100, High Street, #01-03,  The Treasury

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
 
One FM Food Fight
Large ham and mushroom pizza from Peperoni Pizzeria. PHOTO: SHAN WEE

 

"Even after 10 years of comparisons, this is still probably my favourite pizza place in Singapore. Go for the large ham and mushroom ($24)."

Peperoni Pizzeria 7, Binjai Park

Centre to boost production for export
Business

$70m centre to boost production for export

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
 
One FM Food Fight
Lala from Goldhill Hakka Restaurant. PHOTO: ANDRE HOEDEN

"It is all about the sauce or soup or whatever you call it. This place concocts the perfect base for their lala ($12). I would wrestle my wife for every drop of this base. If only they served it with a warm buttered baguette."

Goldhill Hakka Restaurant 299A, Changi Road

foodREVIEWSOne FM 91.3