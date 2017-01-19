One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This cut of pork, called the secret in Spanish, looks mild, but it is the most naturally tasty meat I've ever had. Cut from the pata negra (black pig in Spanish), I think the Il Segreto ($38) is a 'secret' because you do not want anyone to know what a guilty pleasure it is after eating it."

Monti

82, Collyer Quay, The Fullerton Pavilion

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"When it comes to cafes here, one name stands out when it comes to affordability and taste - Tolido's. This hole in the wall has amazing coffee and great food, such as the Norwegian Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs ($16). Perfect for that first date."

Tolido's Espresso Nook

462, Crawford Lane, #01-63

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Late night makan - Boat Noodles with your choice of beef or pork at $1.90 for a small bowl. Their 'normal spicy' blew my head off, so consider it a spice challenge."

Gu Thai Noodle Cafe

1, Selegie Road, #01-04, PoMo Mall

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"When it comes to pizza, my carb phobia takes over, and I usually only eat the cheese and toppings, wasting the doughy crust. But this brussels sprouts and pancetta pizza ($32) was amazing. Topped with pancetta, red onion, peperoncino and pecorino, I could not get enough of the addictive light and fluffy crust."

Osteria Mozza by Mario Batali

2, Bayfront Avenue, #B1-42/46, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"I have been here for my birthday for three years in a row, and it has never been a letdown. Pair the steak ($75) with a side of creamed spinach ($18), which is the best creamed spinach ever. Pricey, but so worth it. Makes turning a year older feel better."

Luke's

22, Gemmill Lane

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Otak Otak Taco ($17) is something I always crave for whenever I am in the area. In fact, I rarely try anything else from Gallery & Co. because of how big a fan I am of this."

Gallery & Co.

1, St Andrew's Road, #01-05, National Gallery