One FM Food Fight

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The beauty was the Lobster Mornay Pasta ($19.90). The only thing missing was the other half of that lobster. When I die, rub Mornay sauce on me. It was their Tuesday night special, and it surely made my night special."

Perle Noire

85, Upper East Coast Road



Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This juicy slab of Iberico pork ($32 for a sharing plate) was part of a set menu, which changes periodically at this meat lovers' restaurant helmed by Australian chef Drew Nocente. Expect kangaroo, sweetbreads and beef tongue. Its suckling pig, which requires an advance order of three days, is said to be out of this world. Be sure to get a seat at the bar by the open kitchen for a mouth-watering experience up-close and a chance to chat with the chef."

Salted & Hung

12, Purvis Street



Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The burgers are as you would imagine - the best American-style burgers you can find. The Texan ($22) is loaded with chipotle barbecue sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, crispy fried jalapenos and onions."

Hard Rock Cafe

50, Cuscaden Road, #02/03-01, HPL House



Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"You can select your choice of robatayaki-style char-grilled protein and pair it with rice or soba. I had the Charcoal Grilled Salmon With Soba ($15.80). The sweet potato fries with sour plum powder ($4.80) was pretty awesome too."

Let's Meat Up

68, Orchard Road, #B1-08, Plaza Singapura



Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This is a quarter portion ($13). The sauce was delicious and the meat, fantastic."

Royal London Duck

333A, Orchard Road, #04-21/22/23, Mandarin Gallery Singapore



Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"Just 40 bucks ($39.80 for all steaks with a salad) for a well-sized and crazily good steak. It is a pretty good deal. But do not ask for the tiramisu. They are a French steak house, not Italian. I made that mistake for you."

Les Bouchons

60, Robertson Quay, #01-02