One FM Food Fight

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Pea Flower Coconut Muffin ($6.50) gets its unique colour from the blue pea flower that grows in the cafe's garden. Hidden within is a mound of gula melaka-infused coconut - like pulut inti, but in cake form. It reminds me of my grandma."

Wildseed Cafe & Bar 3, Park Lane

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"Black with chilli, please. One of the best fried carrot cakes ($3.50) in Singapore, so I say."

Katong Jago's Carrot Cake 228, East Coast Road

Shaun Tupaz

"This Mexican restaurant, tucked away in Dempsey Hill, serves great food and boasts awesome live music. It'll cost a bit, such as this Ribeye Steak ($45), but you won't look cheap. And it is out of the way, so you'll look like you put in effort. Its romantic atmosphere makes it perfect for #DateNight."

La Salsa 11, Dempsey Road

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"If you can't stand the queues at Din Tai Fung, check out this place that I've recently discovered, which is 'the poor man's Din Tai Fung'. The menu is almost an exact replica. Wanton in chilli oil ($7.80)."

Ju Hao Xiao Long Bao 302, Tiong Bahru Road, #02-112, Tiong Bahru Plaza

Elliott Danker

"Expect long queues. That is my advice if you're going to try this Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken. Is it worth it? Absolutely. And it is affordable too. Half a chicken at $12."

Hawker Chan 78, Smith Street

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"Kanshoku means to finish eating every last bit of your food in Japanese. Thick broth, Hakata-styled ramen ($12.90). You can decide on the noodles' texture and how much oil you want in your soup."

Kanshoku Ramen Bar 2, Orchard Turn, #B3-18, ION Orchard