One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Pea Flower Coconut Muffin ($6.50) gets its unique colour from the blue pea flower that grows in the cafe's garden. Hidden within is a mound of gula melaka-infused coconut - like pulut inti, but in cake form. It reminds me of my grandma."
Wildseed Cafe & Bar 3, Park Lane
Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"Black with chilli, please. One of the best fried carrot cakes ($3.50) in Singapore, so I say."
Katong Jago's Carrot Cake 228, East Coast Road
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Mexican restaurant, tucked away in Dempsey Hill, serves great food and boasts awesome live music. It'll cost a bit, such as this Ribeye Steak ($45), but you won't look cheap. And it is out of the way, so you'll look like you put in effort. Its romantic atmosphere makes it perfect for #DateNight."
La Salsa 11, Dempsey Road
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"If you can't stand the queues at Din Tai Fung, check out this place that I've recently discovered, which is 'the poor man's Din Tai Fung'. The menu is almost an exact replica. Wanton in chilli oil ($7.80)."
Ju Hao Xiao Long Bao 302, Tiong Bahru Road, #02-112, Tiong Bahru Plaza
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Expect long queues. That is my advice if you're going to try this Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken. Is it worth it? Absolutely. And it is affordable too. Half a chicken at $12."
Hawker Chan 78, Smith Street
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"Kanshoku means to finish eating every last bit of your food in Japanese. Thick broth, Hakata-styled ramen ($12.90). You can decide on the noodles' texture and how much oil you want in your soup."
Kanshoku Ramen Bar 2, Orchard Turn, #B3-18, ION Orchard