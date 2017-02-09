One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"If you are passing through Terminal 1, you should have a beer and sandwich at this new airport bar. This Roast Beef Sandwich ($20) was the messiest and most incredible experience of my life."

The World Is Flat

80, Airport Boulevard, #02-39, Changi Airport Terminal 1

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"Crackerjack is the love child of the guys at 28 HongKong Street and Proof & Company. I had the steak ($26), which was super healthy, light and clean. It also has a cheese risotto made with barley. The food here makes you feel like you can run a marathon, but since it starts serving cocktails at 10am, the chances of that become less likely."

Crackerjack

43, Tanjong Pagar Road

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Katsu Curry ($24, with pork loin) is affordable, and the place has great service too. Tonkichi bills itself as a cosy restaurant reminiscent of the casual eateries in Japan - and it doesn't disappoint."

Tonkichi

350, Orchard Road, Level 4, Shaw House

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Snake Bean with Lotus Root ($18) from JB Ah Meng was simply delish. The lotus root was fried to perfection. It was like a snack you couldn't get enough of. It was also my first time trying snake beans, nothing special but when paired together, it was worth a try."

JB Ah Meng

534, Geylang Road

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"It serves authentic Viet fare, and the pho noodle soup items, such as this Pho Tai ($7), hit the spot when you're craving for a hot meal."

Long Phung Vietnamese Restaurant

159, Joo Chiat Road

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"As a chicken wing connoisseur, I can testify that these are the best cluckin' wings in town. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside."

4Fingers Crispy Chicken

2, Orchard Turn, #B4-06A, Ion Orchard