One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"If you are passing through Terminal 1, you should have a beer and sandwich at this new airport bar. This Roast Beef Sandwich ($20) was the messiest and most incredible experience of my life."
The World Is Flat
80, Airport Boulevard, #02-39, Changi Airport Terminal 1
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"Crackerjack is the love child of the guys at 28 HongKong Street and Proof & Company. I had the steak ($26), which was super healthy, light and clean. It also has a cheese risotto made with barley. The food here makes you feel like you can run a marathon, but since it starts serving cocktails at 10am, the chances of that become less likely."
Crackerjack
43, Tanjong Pagar Road
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Katsu Curry ($24, with pork loin) is affordable, and the place has great service too. Tonkichi bills itself as a cosy restaurant reminiscent of the casual eateries in Japan - and it doesn't disappoint."
Tonkichi
350, Orchard Road, Level 4, Shaw House
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Snake Bean with Lotus Root ($18) from JB Ah Meng was simply delish. The lotus root was fried to perfection. It was like a snack you couldn't get enough of. It was also my first time trying snake beans, nothing special but when paired together, it was worth a try."
JB Ah Meng
534, Geylang Road
Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"It serves authentic Viet fare, and the pho noodle soup items, such as this Pho Tai ($7), hit the spot when you're craving for a hot meal."
Long Phung Vietnamese Restaurant
159, Joo Chiat Road
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"As a chicken wing connoisseur, I can testify that these are the best cluckin' wings in town. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside."
4Fingers Crispy Chicken
2, Orchard Turn, #B4-06A, Ion Orchard