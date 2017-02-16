One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It was a last-minute Valentine's Day date with the wife. We tried this pork belly ssamjang chili paste taco thing ($10), and it was delicious. The kimchi fries were nice too, but they do not look good in pictures. I am definitely going back for more tacos."

Vatos Urban Tacos 36, Beach Road, South Beach Quarter

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The occasional slices of smoked bratwurst kept it interesting for this Gratin Scrambled Eggs ($18)."

Kith Cafe Millenia Walk 9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-44/45, Millenia Walk

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This cafe has great ambience. It is quiet, so it is a great place if you are planning to meet some friends for a good chat. I ordered a plate of fried rice ($16), which came with a fried egg and two sticks of satay."

O'Parl Cafe 1, Old Parliament Lane, #01-02/02A, The Arts House

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Create Your Own Salad ($8.90) is like playing God with your food. Choosing what goes into your meal means you get only your top choices. No matter what, you will always have the right order."

The Green Bar 9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-91, Millenia Walk

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"Their XXL pizza ($55) is totally worth it. You can top it with four different flavours. The salmon capers pizza is good, but we decided to go with a regular pepperoni classic. Great for two and if you are a Ninja Turtle fan."

Peperoni Pizzeria 7, Binjai Park

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This little casual restaurant on Upper Thomson Road specialises in steaks and burgers. The wagyu burger with turkey bacon ($18.50), nestled between two charcoal buns, was juicy and incredibly tasty. The buffalo wings ($12) are a must-try too."

Café Etc 203, Upper Thomson Road