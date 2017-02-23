One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It was my first time there, and I was pleasantly surprised by the Team Mates Platter ($18). It had chicken wings, chicken satay, tempura prawns, corn chips and a whole load of sauces. It was nice to eat satay that actually had meat on it, and the tempura was perfect."

Cafe Football Singapore, 48, Woodleigh Park

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am



"If you are craving something a little sweet and spicy, opt for this classic fried chicken burger ($22) that will not leave you with a bad aftertaste."

The BetterField, 100, High Street, #01-03, Treasury Building

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm



"Soup is my favourite comfort food and this Yosenabe ($13.50) hits the spot on a rainy afternoon. The soy-based broth was not too salty, and it was well-flavoured by the generous serving of seafood."

Sushi Tei, 290, Orchard Road, #05-04/05, Paragon

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm



"The grilled chicken rice bowl ($12.90) boasts a good ratio of rice, meat and veggies. The fried garlic chip gave the meal some added crunch and flavour."

Grillo, 3, Temasek Boulevard, PasarBella @ Suntec City

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm



"Cosy Japanese dining within a small alcove in the Central Business District serving delicious bites, such as this Mentaimayo Chicken Special ($9.40) - tender pieces of chicken thigh with a slight crispy skin doused with mayonnaise."

Katanashi An, 1 Boon Tat Street, #01-01

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm



"Ten of the xiao long bao at $11.30. When they are served, I become like an unhinged Kung Fu Panda. I genuinely think I could eat a hundred of them."

Din Tai Fung, Level 4, Wisma Atria