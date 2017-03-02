One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"The Barachirashi Don ($20) is the signature dish and it is uber delicious. Pair it with a Macallan Edition No.2 whisky and you are set for the night. Comes in soba as well."

D2TTLRY 50, Market Street, #01-28A, Golden Shoe Car Park

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"When it comes to the 'smother-everything-with-salted-egg-yolk' craze, this toast takes the cake. Watching the golden goodness ooze out before sinking my teeth into the molten egg yolk added an extra layer of satisfaction to this breakfast treat. The traditional thick and black kopi ($4.30 for the set) filled me with much-needed caffeine and nostalgia."

Toast Box 1, Maritime Square, #02-27, Singapore Cruise Centre

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"The al dente Laksa Pesto Pasta ($14) has the right balance of spice and savoury flavours."

Olivia & Co. 3, Temasek Boulevard, #01-48, Suntec City Mall

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"A plate of fish and chips ($14.90) that is fresh and in the heart of Orchard. I especially like the fries - I am a huge fan of fries. Great place to grab a quick meal while out shopping."

M&S Cafe 501, Orchard Road, #01-01, Wheelock Place

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Seven of the best finger foods you will find in town, including their signature hot wings, satay and real onion rings. The Harry's Seven ($36.90) is perfect for two, or just enjoy it by yourself."

Harry's 28, Boat Quay

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The potato skins ($18.50) - I think of them as canoes with cheese and bacon passengers."

Hard Rock Cafe 50, Cuscaden Road