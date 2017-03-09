Makan

One FM Food Fight

Beach Road Kitchen 30, Beach Road, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South BeachPHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week

Mar 09, 2017 06:00 am

WINNER!

Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The area at South Beach hotel has been revamped with new management taking over, and one of the standouts is the amount of food options they have now. The margherita pizza ($28) from the hotel's main restaurant, Beach Road Kitchen, is enough for two. It is rich in ingredients and the service there is pretty good."

Beach Road Kitchen
30, Beach Road, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This quaint bistro, with its top notch service and Parisian decor, truly makes you feel like you are in France. I highly recommend the Steak Frites for your main course. The appetiser deserves special mention. The tartine d'os a moelle (bone marrow on sourdough bread with garlic confit, $19) was a delight for the senses with its explosively rich taste, creamy mushiness and mouth-watering aroma. A tulang lover's dream."

Brasserie Gavroche
66, Tras Street

Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Grasshopper ($7) is the perfect pairing of mint and chocolate encrusted in a beautiful tart, while the cherries in Morello Cherry Pie ($7) kept it moist and crunchy at the same time. Simply mind-blowing."

Windowsill Pies
3. Temasek Boulevard, #B1-106, Suntec City Tower 3

Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Spent my whole life wondering if a chicken fried steak ($21) was a chicken or a beef dish. Turns out it is beef."

One Night Only
397, River Valley Road

Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Only a genius would cook up the idea of stir-frying your yong tau foo ($18). The little bowl of thick bee hoon and pork gravy is their secret weapon - one bowl is never enough. This place serves one of my favourite healthy unhealthy meals... if there is such a thing."

Fu Lin Tou Fu Yuen
721, East Coast Road

Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"One of the best zi char restaurants in da hood! Share the awesome fried mee sua ($12) or the moonlight hor fun ($5) and it will put a smile on your face."

Keng Eng Kee Seafood
124, Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136

