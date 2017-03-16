One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The red sauce in this Octopus and Pork Sausage Cavatelli ($24) is fantastico. That's fantastic in Italian, right? If I had an Italian grandmother, I'm sure she would approve."

Fynn's 26 Beach Road #B1-21

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"This hearty bowl of warm pork liver 'chok' ($4) hits the spot when you're craving porridge. They also provide extra condiments to suit your own taste."

Ah Chiang's Porridge 65 Tiong Poh Road #01-38

Shaun Tupaz

"The Breakfast Spinach, Egg and Bacon Salad ($12.90) features a bed of fresh spinach topped with soft boiled eggs, feta, bacon, cashew, figs and baby tomatoes. An epic post-workout snack."

The Green Bar Millenia Walk #01-91

Elliott Danker

"The way to my heart is through burgers. The beef on the Yankee Burger ($30) is just fantastic. The service here is also very good and I'd recommend it especially just before you catch a musical at the theatre across the restaurant."

DB Bistro B1-48, Galleria Level The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"I am always on the hunt for new places to satisfy my soup fetish, so this authentic Japanese restaurant that serves an all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu and sukiyaki buffet was a hit.

"Amazing taste and great value too. For only $24.99++ for weekday dinner, you are spoilt for choice with their selection of meats, array of sauces and six different types of soup bases. There is a 90-minute time limit to finish your meal, but the milky, robust Tonkotsu broth was so flavourful that your mouth will be too full to waste any time talking."

Shabu Sai Orchard Central #08-09/10/11

Shan Wee

"Am still not okay with people putting bacon on sweet desserts but other than that, the Funnel Cake ($14) was wonderful."

Crackerjack 43 Tanjong Pagar Road