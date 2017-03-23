One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"After a decadent array of small sharing plates that included Salt-Baked Beetroot & Smoked Burrata ($16) and Foie Gras & Peanut Butter Miso ($18), I thought I'd have a light main, so I ordered fish. But this Chilean White Cod ($38) came swimming in a delicious pool of Cognac-infused buttery sauce - so rich and creamy, and worth the calories."

The Disgruntled Brasserie

28, Ann Siang Road, The Club Hotel

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am



"Fried Rice Special with Chicken Wings ($10) is an absolute favourite of mine, and a dish that can't go wrong. An easy option especially if you're having one of those days when you can't decide what to eat."

PappaRich (outlets in various shopping malls)

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm



"If Italians have the carbonara, we have Hokkien mee and this is one of the best. A plate of noodles ($4) is worth the 25-minute wait. Check out its Facebook page to see when it is open."

Xiao Di Fried Prawn Noodle

153, Serangoon North Avenue 1

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm



"Tasty mix of Thai and local cuisine. The Salted Egg Sotong ($12) was sinfully bathed in a yummy salted egg mess. Great for sharing."

Simpang Kitchen

294, Bedok Road, Bedok Shopping Complex

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am



"Served with a thick mushroom sauce and its famous baked potato, this Striploin Steak with Garden Veggies ($32) is one to remember. Growing up, Jack's Place was a yearly affair on my birthday... it brings back special memories."

Jack's Place

80, Marine Parade Road, #01-30, Parkway Parade

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm



"The whole menu is solid, and the chicken katsu curry ($13.80) is top-notch, but the carrot and potato were too al dente."

Sushi Tei

290, Orchard Road, #04-05, Paragon Shopping Centre