One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"After a decadent array of small sharing plates that included Salt-Baked Beetroot & Smoked Burrata ($16) and Foie Gras & Peanut Butter Miso ($18), I thought I'd have a light main, so I ordered fish. But this Chilean White Cod ($38) came swimming in a delicious pool of Cognac-infused buttery sauce - so rich and creamy, and worth the calories."
The Disgruntled Brasserie
28, Ann Siang Road, The Club Hotel
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Fried Rice Special with Chicken Wings ($10) is an absolute favourite of mine, and a dish that can't go wrong. An easy option especially if you're having one of those days when you can't decide what to eat."
PappaRich (outlets in various shopping malls)
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"If Italians have the carbonara, we have Hokkien mee and this is one of the best. A plate of noodles ($4) is worth the 25-minute wait. Check out its Facebook page to see when it is open."
Xiao Di Fried Prawn Noodle
153, Serangoon North Avenue 1
Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"Tasty mix of Thai and local cuisine. The Salted Egg Sotong ($12) was sinfully bathed in a yummy salted egg mess. Great for sharing."
Simpang Kitchen
294, Bedok Road, Bedok Shopping Complex
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Served with a thick mushroom sauce and its famous baked potato, this Striploin Steak with Garden Veggies ($32) is one to remember. Growing up, Jack's Place was a yearly affair on my birthday... it brings back special memories."
Jack's Place
80, Marine Parade Road, #01-30, Parkway Parade
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The whole menu is solid, and the chicken katsu curry ($13.80) is top-notch, but the carrot and potato were too al dente."
Sushi Tei
290, Orchard Road, #04-05, Paragon Shopping Centre