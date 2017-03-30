One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"If Steak Frites ($35) is on the menu, it is impossible for me to order anything else."
Riders Cafe
51, Fairway Drive
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"The Philly Brisket ($28) comes with pickled vegetables and bread puree, but the fat on the brisket is the best part of life."
Meat Smith
167-169, Telok Ayer Street
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"What a lovely laidback restaurant. I tried the Tofu Burger with MAPO Meat Sauce ($22).
"I'm a meat person and the meat on this burger is really good, but it's the soft texture of the bun that really got my attention. It's a bit like bao."
Birds Of A Feather
115, Amoy Street, #01-01
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Poke bowls are all the rage, so I was tempted to try it to see what the fuss was about.
"For $12.50, you get one choice of cubed raw fish seasoned in sauce (I went for spicy salmon), plus four add-ons on a base of choice.
"I chose brown rice over white rice, salad or soba.
"I got carried away and ordered premium toppings ($1.50 each) of avocado and an onsen egg. It was a great post-workout meal - high on taste but low on calories - and pleasing to the eye. I finished it with gusto."
Poke Doke
9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-95, Millenia Walk
Melody Chen
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"Absolutely delightful Catalan Spanish tapas by Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany.
"Everything we ordered was delicious and perfect for sharing. The Sauteed Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Spring Onion ($14) was a standout."
FOC Restaurant
40, Hong Kong Street
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The handmade noodles and rare umami flavour of the Tsuta Miso Soba ($16) allows you to experience the rich heritage of Japan right in your mouth."
Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta
18, Tai Seng Street, #01-01