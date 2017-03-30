One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"If Steak Frites ($35) is on the menu, it is impossible for me to order anything else."

Riders Cafe

51, Fairway Drive

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm



"The Philly Brisket ($28) comes with pickled vegetables and bread puree, but the fat on the brisket is the best part of life."

Meat Smith

167-169, Telok Ayer Street

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am



"What a lovely laidback restaurant. I tried the Tofu Burger with MAPO Meat Sauce ($22).

"I'm a meat person and the meat on this burger is really good, but it's the soft texture of the bun that really got my attention. It's a bit like bao."

Birds Of A Feather

115, Amoy Street, #01-01

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm



"Poke bowls are all the rage, so I was tempted to try it to see what the fuss was about.

"For $12.50, you get one choice of cubed raw fish seasoned in sauce (I went for spicy salmon), plus four add-ons on a base of choice.

"I chose brown rice over white rice, salad or soba.

"I got carried away and ordered premium toppings ($1.50 each) of avocado and an onsen egg. It was a great post-workout meal - high on taste but low on calories - and pleasing to the eye. I finished it with gusto."

Poke Doke

9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-95, Millenia Walk

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm



"Absolutely delightful Catalan Spanish tapas by Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany.

"Everything we ordered was delicious and perfect for sharing. The Sauteed Cauliflower with Pine Nuts and Spring Onion ($14) was a standout."

FOC Restaurant

40, Hong Kong Street

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am



"The handmade noodles and rare umami flavour of the Tsuta Miso Soba ($16) allows you to experience the rich heritage of Japan right in your mouth."

Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta

18, Tai Seng Street, #01-01