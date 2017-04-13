ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Made with the freshest ingredients, this Alpha Burger with sweet potato fries ($18) is one good burger that melts in your mouth."

WOLF Burgers @ PasarBella

3, Temasek Boulevard, #01-455, Suntec City North Wing



Andre Hoeden

"When was the last time you tried Gareng Mee Siam? Probably never. It was part of an eight-course meal ($95 a person) from Fatfuku by Annette Tan, a well-known local food writer who recently turned her home into a private kitchen.

The dry mee siam is fried to a crisp pancake and topped with a prawn and quail egg sambal. The Babi Assam was my favourite."

Fatfuku

Call 9387-6399 for appointments



Cheryl Miles

"This coffee shop stall is located opposite my workplace and is a convenient place to satisfy my occasional bak chor mee craving. Its Signature Noodle ($4.50) comes with extra goodies on top of the usual trimmings of sliced and minced pork, and braised mushrooms.

"Ding Ji

Block 203, Toa Payoh North



Shan Wee

"Really good Scotch Eggs ($17.80) here, and it has a family special where dads get one free beer! #dadapproved."

Ma Maison

391, Orchard Road, #04-27, Takashimaya, Ngee Ann City



Melody Chen

"If you love your Assam Laksa ($11.90) a little spicier and with more gravy, check this place out for some authentic Malaysian favourites."

Madam Kwan's

1, Harbourfront Walk, #01-155, VivoCity



Elliott Danker

"Warning: Expect long queues. I had to wait 30 minutes for this, but it is so worth it. It costs $21 for a box of six. Apart from going during non-peak hours, make sure you eat at least one tart immediately.

Nothing beats a nice warm tart."

BAKE Cheese Tart

2, Orchard Turn, #B4-33 ION, Orchard