ONE FM Food Fight

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"For $5, this Thai minced pork salad with fresh basil and crunchy long beans, makes a tasty, good value meal. You have to pay $1 for rice though, but you get table service and napkin."

ThaiLily Restaurant

Block 107, Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #01-268



Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It was my first Bird Bird experience and it was fun. Got the Half Bird ($29) and went with the spicy option. The gravy served would have been great with anything.

"I wish I had a little more of that cornbread waffle, but overall, Bird Bird gets a thumbs up."

Bird Bird

97, Frankel Avenue



Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"$26.80 is expensive for a White Truffle And Porcini Mushroom Cheese Burger, but it tasted superb and comes with soup, salad and fries. #worthit"

Patties & Wiches

391, Orchard Road, #03-10A, Takashimaya, Ngee Ann City



Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I opted for the 300g serving of Joey's You're My Everest Turkey ($35), which comes with a succulent cut of turkey and black rice.

"I will also be doing a stand-up segment for the Chandler Comedy Night on May 5 at 9pm.

"Be a good friend and come say hi."

Central Perk Cafe

1, Magazine Road, #01-01, Central Mall



Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Traditional Carbonara was the order of the day with slow cooked egg, bacon, Parmesan cheese, parsley, onion compote and capellini at a cost of $25.

"Try not to go during the weekends because it can get quite crowded."

The Marmalade Pantry

2, Orchard Turn, #03-22, ION Orchard



Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"The original since 1959 - deep-fried beancurd purses filled with chopped meat, fish cake, cucumber and crispy fried yam ($1.50 each).

"Dip or mix with chilli, and it is the bomb. I can polish off two or three at one go."