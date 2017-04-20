ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Cheryl Miles
"For $5, this Thai minced pork salad with fresh basil and crunchy long beans, makes a tasty, good value meal. You have to pay $1 for rice though, but you get table service and napkin."
ThaiLily Restaurant
Block 107, Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #01-268
Andre Hoeden
"It was my first Bird Bird experience and it was fun. Got the Half Bird ($29) and went with the spicy option. The gravy served would have been great with anything.
"I wish I had a little more of that cornbread waffle, but overall, Bird Bird gets a thumbs up."
Bird Bird
97, Frankel Avenue
Shan Wee
"$26.80 is expensive for a White Truffle And Porcini Mushroom Cheese Burger, but it tasted superb and comes with soup, salad and fries. #worthit"
Patties & Wiches
391, Orchard Road, #03-10A, Takashimaya, Ngee Ann City
Shaun Tupaz
"I opted for the 300g serving of Joey's You're My Everest Turkey ($35), which comes with a succulent cut of turkey and black rice.
"I will also be doing a stand-up segment for the Chandler Comedy Night on May 5 at 9pm.
"Be a good friend and come say hi."
Central Perk Cafe
1, Magazine Road, #01-01, Central Mall
Elliott Danker
"Traditional Carbonara was the order of the day with slow cooked egg, bacon, Parmesan cheese, parsley, onion compote and capellini at a cost of $25.
"Try not to go during the weekends because it can get quite crowded."
The Marmalade Pantry
2, Orchard Turn, #03-22, ION Orchard
Melody Chen
"The original since 1959 - deep-fried beancurd purses filled with chopped meat, fish cake, cucumber and crispy fried yam ($1.50 each).
"Dip or mix with chilli, and it is the bomb. I can polish off two or three at one go."
Say Seng Famous Tau Kwa Pau
271, Onan Road, #01-05, Dunman Food Centre