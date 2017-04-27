ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This 4-Spice Chicken Liver Pate ($12) had me licking the plate.
"Cinnamon, clove, pepper and nutmeg are mixed with butter and chicken liver. It is served with a slice of fruit loaf and white sourdough each. The bread was so good, we ordered an extra plate."
Firebake - Woodfired Bakehouse & Restaurant
237 East Coast Road
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"This Karaage Omu Rice ($12.50) is bathed in tomato sauce, which was a new experience for me."
Pecori Japanese Egg Restaurant
177 River Valley Road, #B1-31, Liang Court
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"This restaurant has been around for over 38 years and offers a wide spread of Chinese dishes to accompany its famed sweet potato porridge. I totally recommend the Stewed Pork ($14 for a medium-sized serving). It literally melts in your mouth."
The Oasis Taiwan Porridge
303 Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Toa Payoh Town Park
MELODY CHEN
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"Toasted perfectly, this vegetarian Cheese and Tomato Panini ($15 with tea set) with melted cheese is like a perfect pizza in a sandwich. Super yummy. I would order two if I could."
Artistry Cafe
17 Jalan Pinang
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I finished this Dangerous Diego Pizza ($16) - with tomato sauce, chorizo, Manchego cheese, roasted onions and peppers - in five minutes. I kid you not. It was amazing."
Alt Pizza
117, East Coast Road
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Chicken Shish Kebabs ($12.90) are a must-have. Two skewers of grilled chicken tenders are cut into cubes with bell peppers, white onions and cherry tomatoes.
"The problem I have with this place is that it takes a while to get the service staff's attention. However, once your food arrives, it is all good."
Blu Jaz Cafe
11 Bali Lane