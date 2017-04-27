ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This 4-Spice Chicken Liver Pate ($12) had me licking the plate.

"Cinnamon, clove, pepper and nutmeg are mixed with butter and chicken liver. It is served with a slice of fruit loaf and white sourdough each. The bread was so good, we ordered an extra plate."

Firebake - Woodfired Bakehouse & Restaurant

237 East Coast Road



Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This Karaage Omu Rice ($12.50) is bathed in tomato sauce, which was a new experience for me."

Pecori Japanese Egg Restaurant

177 River Valley Road, #B1-31, Liang Court



Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This restaurant has been around for over 38 years and offers a wide spread of Chinese dishes to accompany its famed sweet potato porridge. I totally recommend the Stewed Pork ($14 for a medium-sized serving). It literally melts in your mouth."

The Oasis Taiwan Porridge

303 Toa Payoh Lorong 6, Toa Payoh Town Park



MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"Toasted perfectly, this vegetarian Cheese and Tomato Panini ($15 with tea set) with melted cheese is like a perfect pizza in a sandwich. Super yummy. I would order two if I could."

Artistry Cafe

17 Jalan Pinang



Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I finished this Dangerous Diego Pizza ($16) - with tomato sauce, chorizo, Manchego cheese, roasted onions and peppers - in five minutes. I kid you not. It was amazing."

Alt Pizza

117, East Coast Road



Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Chicken Shish Kebabs ($12.90) are a must-have. Two skewers of grilled chicken tenders are cut into cubes with bell peppers, white onions and cherry tomatoes.

"The problem I have with this place is that it takes a while to get the service staff's attention. However, once your food arrives, it is all good."