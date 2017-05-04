ONE FM Food Fight
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
"I am not sure if I was supposed to go back for a second helping of broth, but I did. The Claypot Crab Beehoon ($75 a kg) was heavenly but sinful.
"The crab was slow-cooked in a claypot, allowing the noodles to soak in all the delightful flavours. I still cannot believe I tried all 10 flavours at the #festivalofcrab".
Ah Hoi's Kitchen
1A, Cuscaden Road
Cheryl Miles
"If you like live music with your food as much as I do, this place hits all the right notes.
"From the appetizers - I had the Trio of French Oysters for $18 - and main courses to the desserts and cocktails, everything we ordered deserved a standing ovation.
"This medium rare 340g Ribeye ($68) was done to perfection - it had just the right amount of char-grilled crispiness on the outside and juicy tenderness on the inside. Service was top notch too. Perfect for date night."
Montreux Jazz Cafe
10, Claymore Road, #01-02,
Pan Pacific Orchard
Shaun Tupaz
"The Half Roast Chicken with Dallas Fries ($26) was crispy and juicy at the same time. It is to die for."
Dallas Restaurant & Bar
3, Temasek Boulevard, #03-302/303, Suntec City Sky Garden
Shan Wee
"Their sweet dessert stuff is superior to their savoury dishes. The Fried Chicken Sandwich ($21) was good, but it could use a bit more sauce."
Clinton Street Baking Company Singapore
31, Purvis Street
MELODY CHEN
"Salted egg anything is always delightful. Add it to some crispy hot onion rings ($13), and prepare to have your mind blown."
The Refinery
115, King George's Avenue, #01-02
Elliott Danker
"The pistachio and herb-crusted lamb chops ($25) is really yummy. All I can say is: I wanted more!"
Fynn's Cafe
26, Beach Road, #B1-21, South Beach Avenue