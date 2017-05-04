ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I am not sure if I was supposed to go back for a second helping of broth, but I did. The Claypot Crab Beehoon ($75 a kg) was heavenly but sinful.

"The crab was slow-cooked in a claypot, allowing the noodles to soak in all the delightful flavours. I still cannot believe I tried all 10 flavours at the #festivalofcrab".

Ah Hoi's Kitchen

1A, Cuscaden Road

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"If you like live music with your food as much as I do, this place hits all the right notes.

"From the appetizers - I had the Trio of French Oysters for $18 - and main courses to the desserts and cocktails, everything we ordered deserved a standing ovation.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"This medium rare 340g Ribeye ($68) was done to perfection - it had just the right amount of char-grilled crispiness on the outside and juicy tenderness on the inside. Service was top notch too. Perfect for date night."

Montreux Jazz Cafe

10, Claymore Road, #01-02,

Pan Pacific Orchard

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Half Roast Chicken with Dallas Fries ($26) was crispy and juicy at the same time. It is to die for."

Dallas Restaurant & Bar

3, Temasek Boulevard, #03-302/303, Suntec City Sky Garden

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Their sweet dessert stuff is superior to their savoury dishes. The Fried Chicken Sandwich ($21) was good, but it could use a bit more sauce."

Clinton Street Baking Company Singapore

31, Purvis Street

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"Salted egg anything is always delightful. Add it to some crispy hot onion rings ($13), and prepare to have your mind blown."

The Refinery

115, King George's Avenue, #01-02

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The pistachio and herb-crusted lamb chops ($25) is really yummy. All I can say is: I wanted more!"