ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Oven Baked Molten Eggs ($16.80) is a favourite among customers, and I know why. Melted cheese over runny eggs and bacon served with a generous helping of avocado.
"Drooling yet? Be warned though, the cafe is usually packed on the weekends."
Brawn & Brains
100, Guillemard Road, #01-02
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"For the price and venue, this Steak with Garden Veggies ($19.90) is pretty awesome. It was grilled well and tasted great. I am definitely coming back for more."
Astons Specialities
3, Temasek Boulevard, #B1-161/162, Suntec City Mall
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Sheikh Haikel said this Country Fried Steak ($18.80) is his favourite dish ever, and when Sheikh Haikel recommends food, you do not question it."
Fatboy's The Burger Bar
187, Upper Thomson Road
JILL LIM
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"Amazing ribeye ($39.90), and the fries are so addictive. They serve it with five kinds of mustard, but no sauce is needed for this masterpiece."
Les Bouchons
60, Robertson Quay, #01-02
MELODY CHEN
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"California Pizza Kitchen makes seriously yummy pizzas, so you have to try them all.
"I love mushrooms, so the truffle oil on this Wild Mushroom Pizza with added Grilled Chicken ($26) gives that added oomph."
California Pizza Kitchen
583, Orchard Road, #01-23, Forum The Shopping Mall
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Pretty ribbons of beetroot draped over a gorgeous glob of goat cheese ($18).
"It was one of three appetizers we were glad to have ordered because the portions of the main courses turned out to be rather small.
"I enjoyed every exquisite bite at this modern Australian restaurant owned by a husband-and-wife team."
Cheek By Jowl
21, Boon Tat Street