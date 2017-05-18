ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"I love that they add artichokes to their Full Melba Vegetarian Breakfast ($22).

"So much deliciousness in one plate, I was absolutely full after the meal."

Cafe Melba

90, Goodman Road, #01-56, Block N



Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The crabs are their star dish and need no introduction, but if you have a pork rib craving, you should try this Three Taste Pork ($28).

"My favourite was the one marinated in Guinness Stout, with the coffee ribs a close second, but the combination of salted egg and pork ribs was a little too rich for me."

Mellben Seafood

211, Toa Payoh Lorong 8, #01-11/15



Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Granchio pasta ($19) is delicious and decadent. The linguine with crab meat, chilli, kaffir lime and a poached egg will not only melt in your mouth but also melt your mouth because it's spicy as hell."

Kith Cafe

163, Penang Road, #01-01, Winsland House II



Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"There's no better place to satisfy a dessert craving. Go sit at the bar and enjoy people-watching while you're there.

"I ordered a warm chocolate cake with ice cream ($15), and 'OMG!' is the only way I would describe it."

The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar

17D, Dempsey Road



JILL LIM

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"The Crispy Onion Burger ($29) is so good.

"The sautéed mushrooms are the bomb, and their fancy mayo with lemongrass is the best tasting mayo I've had.

"You must also try their cakes and chocolate milkshake."

PS. Cafe at PARAGON

290, Orchard Road, #03-41/44, Paragon

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Sunday mornings here are like an MTV pool party but with a hundred kids! The Doughnuts ($15) are a popular dessert."