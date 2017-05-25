One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Of the four 'Legendary Burgers from Around The Globe', I recommend the Tennessee BBQ Burger ($28) paired with Curry Fries & Tandoori Mayonnaise.

"The burger is prepared according to your preferred doneness (I like it medium rare) and is topped with delicious chunks of pulled pork and onion rings.

"It was so good I had to slap my friends' hands away because they kept stealing my food.

"This special World Burger Tour menu is only available until next month, so do not miss it."

Hard Rock Cafe

50, Cuscaden Road, #02-01, HPL House

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"I have never had Thai wonton noodles ($8.80) before, so this was a shocking surprise. It was super tasty and with great textures - it blew me away."

Alibabar

125, East Coast Road

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"Noodles plus duck plus char siew may just be the peak of Asian civilisation. This Duck and Pork Dry Noodle Combo ($14.80) was superb."

Kam's Roast Goose

9, Scotts Road

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The Milo Dinosaur milkshake ($18) is a westernised Milo Dinosaur with extra sweets piled on top. They ran out of Tim Tams, so they switched them with some chocolate wafers.

"Interesting take on a favourite drink, but I still prefer the old-school version."

The Benjamins

583, Orchard Road, #01-20/21, Forum the Shopping Mall

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"I suspect the name of this place means 'fast pasta', because I did not have to wait long to get my meal. The Tuna Poke with truffle quinoa ($16) was value for money and healthy."

Fasta

26, Beach Road, #B1-23, South Beach Avenue

JILL LIM

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The small Gennaro's Tagliatelle Bolognese ($18.50) was more than enough for me. It was simple, warm and homey. If food could hug, this pasta would be a great hugger."