One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
"Of the four 'Legendary Burgers from Around The Globe', I recommend the Tennessee BBQ Burger ($28) paired with Curry Fries & Tandoori Mayonnaise.
"The burger is prepared according to your preferred doneness (I like it medium rare) and is topped with delicious chunks of pulled pork and onion rings.
"It was so good I had to slap my friends' hands away because they kept stealing my food.
"This special World Burger Tour menu is only available until next month, so do not miss it."
Hard Rock Cafe
50, Cuscaden Road, #02-01, HPL House
Shaun Tupaz
"I have never had Thai wonton noodles ($8.80) before, so this was a shocking surprise. It was super tasty and with great textures - it blew me away."
Alibabar
125, East Coast Road
Shan Wee
"Noodles plus duck plus char siew may just be the peak of Asian civilisation. This Duck and Pork Dry Noodle Combo ($14.80) was superb."
Kam's Roast Goose
9, Scotts Road
MELODY CHEN
"The Milo Dinosaur milkshake ($18) is a westernised Milo Dinosaur with extra sweets piled on top. They ran out of Tim Tams, so they switched them with some chocolate wafers.
"Interesting take on a favourite drink, but I still prefer the old-school version."
The Benjamins
583, Orchard Road, #01-20/21, Forum the Shopping Mall
Elliott Danker
"I suspect the name of this place means 'fast pasta', because I did not have to wait long to get my meal. The Tuna Poke with truffle quinoa ($16) was value for money and healthy."
Fasta
26, Beach Road, #B1-23, South Beach Avenue
JILL LIM
"The small Gennaro's Tagliatelle Bolognese ($18.50) was more than enough for me. It was simple, warm and homey. If food could hug, this pasta would be a great hugger."
Jamie's Italian
1, HarbourFront Walk, #01-165/167, VivoCity