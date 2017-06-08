One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Don't waste your time with those baby oysters you get at other orh luak stalls. The giant oysters here burst in your mouth.

"The chilli sauce has the perfect sourness, and the flour was fried to a delectable gooeyness. ($10)"

Geylang Lorong 29 Fried Hokkien Mee n396, East Coast Road

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The truffle fries ($11) were almost totally obscured by Mount Parmesan. #cheesefordays."

Nassim Hill Bakery 56, Tanglin Road, #01-03, Tanglin Post Office

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"The Tin Hill 150 Day Grain Fed Black Angus Brisket Burger ($28.50) is amazingly smokey.

"Ask for sweet potato fries, because regular fries are so 1999.

"With ponies just outside the restaurant, this place is a lovely hangout for children too."

Tin Hill Social 100, Turf Club Road

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Delicious and decadent, this pasta granchio ($19) will melt in your mouth - and also melt your mouth because it is spicy as hell."

Kith Cafe 163, Penang Road, #01-01, Winsland House II

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"I love my hot soups and this lotus root pork rib soup ($5.80) is one of the best I've ever had. The pig's stomach soup is also a winner.

"Enjoy the soups with a bowl of pumpkin rice and you are in for a scrumptious meal."

Orchard Road Soup Guru 80, Marine Parade Road, Stall 1, Food Republic @ Parkway Parade

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"I have been lusting after the famous sliced fish soup ($7.50) at this family-owned restaurant ever since they made it to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

"I finally got the chance to try it, and it did not disappoint! You can taste the love in every spoonful of its delicious, collagen rich, milky broth (made from a) recipe that has remained unchanged since 1939."

Swee Kee Fish Head Noodle House 96, Amoy Street