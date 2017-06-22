ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The 60 deg C Chicken Breast ($18.90) is moist and yummy, but the real star of the show is the buttered corn. Once again, butter makes everything better."
Wheeler's Yard
28, Lorong Ampas
Elliott Danker
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I tried the Duo of Pork ($25.90), which pairs braised pork belly and pork tenderloin. It is served with roasted cauliflower puree, miso-infused grilled daikon, grape mustard and pork jus.
"Plus you are enjoying your meal with a nice sea view."
Horizon Bistronomy
3, Punggol Point Road, #02-04, The Punggol Settlement
MELODY CHEN
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 1pm to 4pm
"My family's favourite place for steak and garlic escargot. Substantial and healthy portions for that dose of iron.
"I had the Black Pepper Steak ($29.50)."
Jack's Place
80, Marine Parade Road,
#01-30, Parkway Parade
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($18) is a decadent, must-have bar snack when enjoying some tipple and the city's skyline at this alfresco rooftop bar.
"The combination of velvety, melted gruyere and fontina with a sweet and tangy quince paste on crunchy cranberry walnut toast is pure genius."
Spago By Wolfgang Puck
10, Bayfront Avenue, Level 57, Sands SkyPark, Tower 2
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"A perfect little pub tucked away on the quiet street, it is a great place with pool and darts and good food such as this Seafood Aglio Olio ($19).
"I spent the whole weekend there. Time just passed by so fast."
Jag's
87, Frankel Avenue
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"The banh mi ($12.80) has really, really good flavours, and the eatery makes the bread itself.
"Its bun cha is also amazingly comforting. Must try."
Uncle Ho Tuckshop
100, Pasir Panjang Road, #01-04, Old Behn Meyer Building