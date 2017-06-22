ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The 60 deg C Chicken Breast ($18.90) is moist and yummy, but the real star of the show is the buttered corn. Once again, butter makes everything better."

Wheeler's Yard

28, Lorong Ampas

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I tried the Duo of Pork ($25.90), which pairs braised pork belly and pork tenderloin. It is served with roasted cauliflower puree, miso-infused grilled daikon, grape mustard and pork jus.

"Plus you are enjoying your meal with a nice sea view."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Horizon Bistronomy

3, Punggol Point Road, #02-04, The Punggol Settlement

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"My family's favourite place for steak and garlic escargot. Substantial and healthy portions for that dose of iron.

"I had the Black Pepper Steak ($29.50)."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Jack's Place

80, Marine Parade Road,

#01-30, Parkway Parade

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($18) is a decadent, must-have bar snack when enjoying some tipple and the city's skyline at this alfresco rooftop bar.

"The combination of velvety, melted gruyere and fontina with a sweet and tangy quince paste on crunchy cranberry walnut toast is pure genius."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Spago By Wolfgang Puck

10, Bayfront Avenue, Level 57, Sands SkyPark, Tower 2

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"A perfect little pub tucked away on the quiet street, it is a great place with pool and darts and good food such as this Seafood Aglio Olio ($19).

"I spent the whole weekend there. Time just passed by so fast."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Jag's

87, Frankel Avenue

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"The banh mi ($12.80) has really, really good flavours, and the eatery makes the bread itself.

"Its bun cha is also amazingly comforting. Must try."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Uncle Ho Tuckshop