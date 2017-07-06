ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"I nicknamed this uni don ($38) the umami explosion because that is exactly what you get, with generous slivers of uni, tamagoyaki (rolled omelette) and shoyu egg yolk. Mix it all up and savour the taste."

Fukusen Restaurant

33, Jalan Sultan, #01-02

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Tasty and messy, this frenzy of rice, beef, onion, cheese and ketchup is aptly called Instagram This Maki ($13)."

Tanuki Raw at Kapok

111, Middle Road, #01-05,

National Design Centre

MELODY CHEN

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"One of my favourite Thai noodle dishes now has a whole restaurant dedicated to it.

"It is the Thai equivalent of yong tau foo with fluffy rice noodles and pink soup ($8.50). The crispy salmon skin is an added bonus."

Yentafo Kruengsonge

8, Grange Road, #02-06, Cathay Cineleisure Orchard

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This traditional dish brings back memories and really takes your taste buds on a journey. Cheap and delicious, the assam laksa ($6.90) from Penang Lane stall is a must-try."

Food Republic

350, Orchard Road, #B1-02, Shaw House

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This restaurant is the first international branch of popular US restaurant Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami.

The Chicken 'n' Watermelon 'n' Waffles ($45) is the signature dish.

"And it is one delicious plate of fluffy sharp cheddar waffles paired with succulent Southern fried chicken."

The Bird Southern Table & Bar

10, Bayfront Avenue, #01-82, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"It was difficult deciding between which two prawn dishes to order - the king tiger prawn in gula melaka coconut sauce ($28) or the sambal petai tiger prawn ($24, pictured) - so we ordered both.

"But I personally prefer the latter dish with its spicy tamarind sauce, making you want to forego your table manners, dig in with your fingers and suck every delectable drop from each succulent prawn."

Candlenut

17A, Dempsey Road