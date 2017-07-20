ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I bet you have never seen a cube of nasi lemak or beef rendang rice. It tastes as good as it looks, and I think I ate about 25 of these before I fell into a nasi lemak coma. Each cube sets you back $2.50."

Food Anatomy

1, Wallich Street, #B2-04,

Tanjong Pagar Centre



Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It is a great place with bright open windows and great food.

"The salmon and poached eggs ($16.90) are expensive and taste posh."

M&S Cafe

501, Orchard Road, #01-01, Wheelock Place



Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"This is a tiny portion but what the Gippsland Black Angus grass-fed beef rib-eye ($36) lacks in size, it makes up for in taste.

"The steak is super tender and it leaves room for their amazing desserts.

"Do get their sweet potato fries too."

Tin Hill Social 100, Turf Club Road

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Patatas bravas ($8) are strips of fried potato with excessive amounts of aioli and spicy tomato sauce."

FOC Sentosa

110, Tanjong Beach Walk



The Flying Dutchman

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show Weekdays 6am to 10am

"With the wonderful flavours of beef sukiyaki and fresh handmade udon, this is a worthwhile experience at $13.80. Don't forget to order the onsen egg at $1.40 (for dipping)."

Tamoya Udon and Tempura

177, River Valley Road, #01-32, Liang Court



Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Expect very pretty and incredibly tasty tapas to accompany the wonderful, well-made cocktails at this stylish bar.

"These fancy chicken nuggets ($12) were addictive!"

Anti:dote

80, Bras Basah Road, Level 1, Fairmont Singapore