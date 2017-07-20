ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I bet you have never seen a cube of nasi lemak or beef rendang rice. It tastes as good as it looks, and I think I ate about 25 of these before I fell into a nasi lemak coma. Each cube sets you back $2.50."
Food Anatomy
1, Wallich Street, #B2-04,
Tanjong Pagar Centre
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"It is a great place with bright open windows and great food.
"The salmon and poached eggs ($16.90) are expensive and taste posh."
M&S Cafe
501, Orchard Road, #01-01, Wheelock Place
Jill Lim
No Repeat Workday
Weekdays 10am to 1pm
"This is a tiny portion but what the Gippsland Black Angus grass-fed beef rib-eye ($36) lacks in size, it makes up for in taste.
"The steak is super tender and it leaves room for their amazing desserts.
"Do get their sweet potato fries too."
Tin Hill Social 100, Turf Club Road
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Patatas bravas ($8) are strips of fried potato with excessive amounts of aioli and spicy tomato sauce."
FOC Sentosa
110, Tanjong Beach Walk
The Flying Dutchman
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show Weekdays 6am to 10am
"With the wonderful flavours of beef sukiyaki and fresh handmade udon, this is a worthwhile experience at $13.80. Don't forget to order the onsen egg at $1.40 (for dipping)."
Tamoya Udon and Tempura
177, River Valley Road, #01-32, Liang Court
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Expect very pretty and incredibly tasty tapas to accompany the wonderful, well-made cocktails at this stylish bar.
"These fancy chicken nuggets ($12) were addictive!"
Anti:dote
80, Bras Basah Road, Level 1, Fairmont Singapore