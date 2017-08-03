ONE FM Food Fight

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

"This really puts the 'yum' in the Tom Yum soup. Have it as a side ($9.50) or a main ($15.50). For just $1 more, you can add prawn or seafood.

"This is my favourite Thai dish, and it was the right balance of sweet, sour and spicy.

"Expect authentic Thai flavours as this restaurant chain is owned by a Thai woman, who personally oversees each dish and hires only Thai chefs."

E-Sarn Thai Cuisine, #01-13

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

"My Branzino Al Sale ($55.90) was perfect. The fish was yummy and fresh - I felt like I was in an Italian home.

"If you are looking for authentic Italian food, look no further. I am going back for the Rum & Raisin cake.

"Do note that the fish needs to be pre-ordered at least a day in advance."

Ristorante Da Valentino, #01-19

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

"I had the Ultimate Cheeseburger, which had Applewood Smoked Bacon - the Rolls-Royce of bacon.

"You can pair the burger with cheese, garlic or truffle fries. I loved the burger because it was not overly salty, and they used prime-grade beef.

"It would set you back $23.70 for a combo meal, but is worth every cent."

Omakase Burger, #01-05

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

"You can buy meat to take home, but I strongly urge you to have them cook this for you.

"Their most popular cut is the Mishima Reserve Flat Iron Steak ($18.90 per 100g), and it was outstanding."

James' Butchery & Co., #02-K22 to 25, PasarBella

Harry Corro

Weekends with Harry

"Truffle on your fish, pasta, soup and beef? Why not? The Truffle Course ($75) includes a beef bowl with an onsen egg straight from Nagoya, as well as their signature truffle-infused capellini, which made my taste buds sing."

Yoyogi, #01-12 The Grandstand 200, Turf Club Road, Singapore 287994

www.thegrandstand.com.sg/getting-here