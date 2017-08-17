ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Forget the 'done to death' touristy chilli crab and try this awesome green chilli crab ($90 a kilogramme). Don't forget to dip the mantou into the gravy.

"I also had Singapore's first balsamic crab. Only two words to describe both dishes - shiok and fresh."

Holycrab

2, Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-03

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I had pork cutlet with omelette rice ($11.80) and found it quite tasty. The best part was that the service was quite fast, so it is great if you are rushing to catch a movie, like I was.

"It is a pretty decent Hong Kong-style meal for the price."

One Canton

Bugis Junction,

200, Victoria Street, #01-69

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I was amazed that the meat inside the crispy duck snow bun ($5.20) was so juicy and tasty. It is also well priced."

London Fat Duck

Waterway Point,

83, Punggol Central, #01-23

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Steam pot is a less soupy affair (than steamboat) but healthier and full of flavour.

"This small seafood platter ($28 for one) comes with a side of vegetables and a choice of meat (pork, beef or chicken).

"All the ingredients are steamed on top of a bowl of porridge, which cooks and collects all the juices from the meat above.

"You then eat it with its homemade sauces. Perfect for seafood lovers and clean eaters."

Rong Fu Ji Seafood Steam Pot Restaurant

The Grandstand, 200, Turf Club, #01-14

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"New ramen alert. It specialises in 'sake cups' as well as this sumo ramen ($23).

"The bowl is chock-a-block with four different cuts of beef."

Sumo Bar Happy

Waterloo Centre,

261, Waterloo Street, #01-24