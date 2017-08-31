ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Prepare for a big dose of nostalgia to hit you in the heart and stomach at this gastropub that celebrates Singapore flavours in the food, cocktails and decor.
"We feasted on a selection of skewers (from $4 for chicken hearts to $10 for beef sirloin), and the best oyster omelette ($8) you will ever have before devouring the delicious, traditional seafood claypot rice ($16).
"I was most impressed with the service, the chendol ($4) and the affordable prices. Definitely coming back for more provisions."
Provisions
7, Dempsey Road
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The Mac Daddy Cheese Burger ($17) is a beef burger topped with mac and cheese and jalapenos. Impossible for that combo to go wrong."
Montana Singapore
1, Selegie Road, #02-25, PoMo
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I am a fan of both Thai and Italian food. It was my first time having tom yum pasta, and this combo with the chicken leg ($12) was pretty awesome."
Tenderfresh
83, Punggol Central, #B2-04, Waterway Point
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"These little steamed salted egg yolk black custard buns ($5.70) are the bomb. That explosion of salted egg yolk in your mouth is just deadly. You can never go wrong with salted egg yolk.
"What is next to be coated with this yellow substance from the food gods?"
Treasures Yi Dian Xin
290, Orchard Road, #B1-08, Paragon
Glenn Ong
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Merry Melon is everything Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will advise us not to eat, but I doubt many will be able to resist.
"The brioche french toast is topped with fresh rock melon, watermelon, Parma ham chips, rock melon ice cream, mascarpone cheese, chopped almonds and drizzled with thyme shiso-infused honey.
"At $19, I think it is worth every cent."
Ninja Bowl
15, Duxton Road