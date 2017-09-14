ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Their Chilli Con Carne Classic Burger ($21) is mucho tasty, with jalapenos in there keeping life interesting."

Wildfire Chicken & Burgers

313, Orchard Road, #01-28, 313@Somerset

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Be prepared to fork out a pretty penny if you have a big appetite, as you will have to order sides separately to accompany your main course, which comes rather bare.

"The food does not disappoint though. This Wagyu Ribeye ($68) was succulent and perfectly seasoned."

Salted & Hung

12, Purvis Street

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"A beautiful Spanish restaurant in town with the friendliest staff and the tastiest food, like this grilled fish served with angel hair pasta in clam sauce ($23)."

Don Quijote

Block 7, Dempsey Road, #01-02

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I finally had Rajarani Thosai's legendary appam ($1). This place deserves the praises it receives.

"The appam was perfect - crispy on the outside and warm and fluffy on the inside. Do not forget the coconut."

Rajarani Thosai

137, Tampines Street 11, #01-33, Tampines Round Market & Food Centre

Catherine Robert

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I am a massive fan of salmon, and this Salmon & Kale ($22.50) brunch special made my day. You would never guess that something so tasty can be so healthy too.

"It is a win-win."

Pacamara Boutique Coffee Roasters

185, Upper Thomson Road