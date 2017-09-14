ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Shan Wee
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Their Chilli Con Carne Classic Burger ($21) is mucho tasty, with jalapenos in there keeping life interesting."
Wildfire Chicken & Burgers
313, Orchard Road, #01-28, 313@Somerset
Cheryl Miles
The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Be prepared to fork out a pretty penny if you have a big appetite, as you will have to order sides separately to accompany your main course, which comes rather bare.
"The food does not disappoint though. This Wagyu Ribeye ($68) was succulent and perfectly seasoned."
Salted & Hung
12, Purvis Street
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"A beautiful Spanish restaurant in town with the friendliest staff and the tastiest food, like this grilled fish served with angel hair pasta in clam sauce ($23)."
Don Quijote
Block 7, Dempsey Road, #01-02
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I finally had Rajarani Thosai's legendary appam ($1). This place deserves the praises it receives.
"The appam was perfect - crispy on the outside and warm and fluffy on the inside. Do not forget the coconut."
Rajarani Thosai
137, Tampines Street 11, #01-33, Tampines Round Market & Food Centre
Catherine Robert
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"I am a massive fan of salmon, and this Salmon & Kale ($22.50) brunch special made my day. You would never guess that something so tasty can be so healthy too.
"It is a win-win."
Pacamara Boutique Coffee Roasters
185, Upper Thomson Road