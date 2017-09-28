ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

Tambuah Mas PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"We ate every bit of this Ikan Nila Goreng ($28). It was fried to perfection, and nothing was spared... the fins, tail and cheeks. The weight I put on after an amazing meal here is unthinkable.

"The dipping sauce was great, but I recommend eating the fish like a keropok. Dip it in the sambal belacan too. Sedap!"

Tambuah Mas

290, Orchard Road, #B1-44, Paragon

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Super Loco PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The chorizo and braised beef brisket taco ($10) was my favourite.

"The chipotle salsa gave it a kick, while a sprinkle of red cabbage balanced out the saltiness and added a fresh crunch.

"The lamb taco ($11) was deliciously tender and was smothered in pickled jalapeno.

"Be careful not to order too much as the portions are generous. A must-try is the Mexican street-style grilled corn ($8 a serve)."

Super Loco

60, Robertson Quay, #01-13, The Quayside

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

Starbucks PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"Freshly-made breakfast such as this garlic chicken sausage and emmental cheese sandwich ($7.90) and a hot cup of freshly-brewed coffee is a great way to start the morning."

Starbucks

83, Punggol Central, #01-67, Waterway Point

Shan Wee

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

Cedele Bakery Kitchen PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"A wholesome meal on my way to the F1 race earlier this month. The prawn and chicken pasta ($19.50) is tossed with pesto."

Cedele Bakery Kitchen

252, North Bridge Road, #03-28A, Raffles City Shopping Centre

The Flying Dutchman

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

Ru Ji Kitchen PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The Mee Pok Dry at Hawker Heroes is amazing. Prepared by second-generation hawkers Joanne and Daniel, the flavours are old world, with the fishballs and fishcakes made fresh daily with 100 per cent fish meat.

"At $4.50 a bowl, it is a steal and a must-try."

Ru Ji Kitchen

930, Yishun Avenue 2, #01-07, Northpoint City