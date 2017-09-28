ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
Andre Hoeden
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"We ate every bit of this Ikan Nila Goreng ($28). It was fried to perfection, and nothing was spared... the fins, tail and cheeks. The weight I put on after an amazing meal here is unthinkable.
"The dipping sauce was great, but I recommend eating the fish like a keropok. Dip it in the sambal belacan too. Sedap!"
Tambuah Mas
290, Orchard Road, #B1-44, Paragon
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm
"The chorizo and braised beef brisket taco ($10) was my favourite.
"The chipotle salsa gave it a kick, while a sprinkle of red cabbage balanced out the saltiness and added a fresh crunch.
"The lamb taco ($11) was deliciously tender and was smothered in pickled jalapeno.
"Be careful not to order too much as the portions are generous. A must-try is the Mexican street-style grilled corn ($8 a serve)."
Super Loco
60, Robertson Quay, #01-13, The Quayside
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Freshly-made breakfast such as this garlic chicken sausage and emmental cheese sandwich ($7.90) and a hot cup of freshly-brewed coffee is a great way to start the morning."
Starbucks
83, Punggol Central, #01-67, Waterway Point
Shan Wee
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"A wholesome meal on my way to the F1 race earlier this month. The prawn and chicken pasta ($19.50) is tossed with pesto."
Cedele Bakery Kitchen
252, North Bridge Road, #03-28A, Raffles City Shopping Centre
The Flying Dutchman
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Mee Pok Dry at Hawker Heroes is amazing. Prepared by second-generation hawkers Joanne and Daniel, the flavours are old world, with the fishballs and fishcakes made fresh daily with 100 per cent fish meat.
"At $4.50 a bowl, it is a steal and a must-try."
Ru Ji Kitchen
930, Yishun Avenue 2, #01-07, Northpoint City