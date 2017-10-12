One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Harry Corro

Weekends with Harry

Weekends 12pm to 6pm

"The freshness of this Tsukiji Bowl ($16) comes from the sweet tuna tataki that is complemented perfectly with the well-seasoned veggies. I didn't know eating healthy would be so easy and tasty."

Ninja Bowl

15, Duxton Road

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

"The Dim Sum Symphony ($28) is the perfect bar snack if you ever go to this riverside establishment.

"Dine in the courtyard and enjoy live music. I am in love with the truffle siew mai and lobster dumpling. Dip them into its the house-made sambal to bring the flavour a level up."

VLV Singapore

3A, River Valley Road, #01-02, Clarke Quay

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Mazechirashi lunch set ($40) is one of the best in town. The fish is 'atas', and the portion is generous.

It comes with a salad, appetiser and dessert. Excellent value too."

Aoki

1, Scotts Road, #01-19,

Shaw Centre

Catherine Robert

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This roasted char siew ($12.90) is one of the most flavourful barbecue dishes I have had from the Cantonese menu. The meat is tender and just melts in your mouth. Loved it."

Kowloon Bay HK Cafe

17, Petir Road, #01-07,

Hillion Mall

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Salmon Poke ($9.90) - a lovely combination of salmon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red rice and a sous vide egg - is an amazing pick-me-up, and it tastes great.

Plus it is cheap. I could eat this every day."

Wheat Baumkuchen

8, Marina View, #02-02,

Asia Square Tower 1