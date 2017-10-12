One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
Harry Corro
Weekends with Harry
Weekends 12pm to 6pm
"The freshness of this Tsukiji Bowl ($16) comes from the sweet tuna tataki that is complemented perfectly with the well-seasoned veggies. I didn't know eating healthy would be so easy and tasty."
Ninja Bowl
15, Duxton Road
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm
"The Dim Sum Symphony ($28) is the perfect bar snack if you ever go to this riverside establishment.
"Dine in the courtyard and enjoy live music. I am in love with the truffle siew mai and lobster dumpling. Dip them into its the house-made sambal to bring the flavour a level up."
VLV Singapore
3A, River Valley Road, #01-02, Clarke Quay
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Mazechirashi lunch set ($40) is one of the best in town. The fish is 'atas', and the portion is generous.
It comes with a salad, appetiser and dessert. Excellent value too."
Aoki
1, Scotts Road, #01-19,
Shaw Centre
Catherine Robert
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This roasted char siew ($12.90) is one of the most flavourful barbecue dishes I have had from the Cantonese menu. The meat is tender and just melts in your mouth. Loved it."
Kowloon Bay HK Cafe
17, Petir Road, #01-07,
Hillion Mall
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"The Salmon Poke ($9.90) - a lovely combination of salmon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red rice and a sous vide egg - is an amazing pick-me-up, and it tastes great.
Plus it is cheap. I could eat this every day."
Wheat Baumkuchen
8, Marina View, #02-02,
Asia Square Tower 1