ONE FM Food Fight

Andre Hoeden

Kraftwich™ By Swissbake PHOTO:COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"This Roast Beef Kraftwich with Demi-Glace Dip ($15.90) is what I call a 'manwich', because it is what all sandwiches should be like - stuffed with beef and cheese. Not just slivers of beef but half a cow. It is a great feeling when I do not have to re-lunch."

Kraftwich™ By Swissbake, #B1-16

Glenn Ong

Kowloon Bay HK Café PHOTO:COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"I love all things Hong Kong, and the Kowloon Bay Seafood Baked Rice ($15.90) is yummy and not too rich. The cheese is tasty and complements the rice and seafood.

"I also loved the roasted meats ($12.90 to $22.90), especially the char siew and sio bak. If fatty char siew is not your thing, you can ask for one that is less fatty."

Kowloon Bay HK Café, #01-07

Shaun Tupaz

Sweet Monster PHOTO:COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"You get super affordable and healthy ice cream and cakes here, such as the Banana Nutella Tiramisu Cake ($5). It is colourful and tastes so good.

"This is also the only place in Singapore that serves more than 75 per cent whole milk ice cream."

Sweet Monster, #01-38/39

Cheryl Miles

Tian Bao Szechuan Kitchen PHOTO:COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"I love Sichuan fish with the tongue-numbing peppercorns but do not like dealing with bones.

"This version - Boiling Ocean Fish Fillet with Traditional Szechuan Sauce ($26.80) - is made with filleted fish, so you can enjoy the sizzle of the spice without having to worry about impaling your mouth.

"The serving is good to share with two or three friends, but I managed to finish it by myself.

"Save room for dessert and try the delightful Purple Pattern Pau with Golden Salted Egg Sauce ($6.80 for four)."

Tian Bao Szechuan Kitchen, #01-15/16

The Flying Dutchman

Yuba Hut PHOTO:COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The Spicy Salmon Aburi Don ($15.90) is a nice twist to the donburi.

"It features chopped bits of salmon aburi instead of slices, salmon roe, Japanese chilli powder, sushi rice, avocado and seaweed.

"You will find all the flavours you expect from a really good donburi with just enough spice to add a zing."

Yuba Hut, #01-05/06

Hillion Mall at Bukit Panjang

17 Petir Road, Singapore 678278

Tel: 6769-0009

Open 10am to 10pm daily

www.hillionmall.com.sg/happenings/hillioneats-instagram-photo-contest/