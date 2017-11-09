ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Pork Belly Buah Keluak 'Briyani' brings me back to the days when my grandma ruled the kitchen with her Peranakan specialities.

"Chef Annette Tan spoiled us in her private kitchen with 'pre-dug' buah keluak, something only my grandma used to do for me. The achar is definitely a welcome addition. So much creativity in the menu ($95 for a seven-course festive menu)."

Fatfuku

Call 9387-6399 or e-mail annette@fatfuku.com for reservations

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

"Undoubtedly the best Buffalo Wings ($18) in my book. It comes covered in a sauce of your choice. We went for the incredibly spicy El Diablo and had a tall glass of ice water on standby to douse the fire."

Brewerkz

30, Merchant Road #01-05/06, Riverside Point

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Chiang Mai wrap ($10) is huge and delicious. It is one of the most tender pulled pork dishes I have tasted. It is made fresh and grilled to the perfect crisp."

Marco Marco

9, Raffles Boulevard #01-88/89, Millenia Walk

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The bowls from The Daily Cut are what fuel a busy schedule with equal amounts of proteins, veggies and healthy carbohydrates. This regular-size bowl ($12) has chicken breast, greens and egg whites. It tastes amazing."

The Daily Cut

1 Raffles Place, #B1-31, One Raffles Place

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

The Flying Dutchman

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"You will understand why the Herbal LionMane Mushroom($7.90) is described as premium. The sauce is made from Greendot's best-selling herbal soup. This is definitely one of the best mushroom dishes I have tasted. Pair it with rice and you are ready to go."