ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Pork Belly Buah Keluak 'Briyani' brings me back to the days when my grandma ruled the kitchen with her Peranakan specialities.
"Chef Annette Tan spoiled us in her private kitchen with 'pre-dug' buah keluak, something only my grandma used to do for me. The achar is definitely a welcome addition. So much creativity in the menu ($95 for a seven-course festive menu)."
Fatfuku
Call 9387-6399 or e-mail annette@fatfuku.com for reservations
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm
"Undoubtedly the best Buffalo Wings ($18) in my book. It comes covered in a sauce of your choice. We went for the incredibly spicy El Diablo and had a tall glass of ice water on standby to douse the fire."
Brewerkz
30, Merchant Road #01-05/06, Riverside Point
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Chiang Mai wrap ($10) is huge and delicious. It is one of the most tender pulled pork dishes I have tasted. It is made fresh and grilled to the perfect crisp."
Marco Marco
9, Raffles Boulevard #01-88/89, Millenia Walk
Divian Nair
The Weekday Getaway
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"The bowls from The Daily Cut are what fuel a busy schedule with equal amounts of proteins, veggies and healthy carbohydrates. This regular-size bowl ($12) has chicken breast, greens and egg whites. It tastes amazing."
The Daily Cut
1 Raffles Place, #B1-31, One Raffles Place
The Flying Dutchman
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"You will understand why the Herbal LionMane Mushroom($7.90) is described as premium. The sauce is made from Greendot's best-selling herbal soup. This is definitely one of the best mushroom dishes I have tasted. Pair it with rice and you are ready to go."
Greendot
1, Harbourfront Walk #02-150, VivoCity